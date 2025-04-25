Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 25 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Celtics lead the series 2-0. They took care of business, winning the first two games of the series in Boston. They had a 103-86 win in the opening game on Sunday and a 109-100 Game 2 victory on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum missed the second game due to a wrist injury but was available for Game 3. However, defensive guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out of Friday's game in Orlando.

Game 4 is on Sunday, and if necessary, a Game 5 will be played on Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Boston Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jayson Tatum 13 1 1 0 0 1 4-7 1-3 4-4 Al Horford 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 Kristaps Porziņġis 5 2 0 0 0 1 2-4 0-1 1-3 Jaylen Brown 2 3 1 1 0 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 Derrick White 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 Payton Pritchard 1 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 1-2 Sam Hauser 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 Luke Kornet 0 0 0 3 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - Jrue Holiday DNP - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Franz Wagner 9 3 3 1 0 0 3-5 1-3 2-4 Paolo Banchero 13 1 0 0 0 2 5-6 2-2 1-2 Wendell Carter Jr. 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 Cory Joseph 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 Cole Anthony 2 0 1 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 Anthony Black 7 1 0 2 0 0 3-5 0-2 1-2 Gary Harris 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Jonathan Isaac 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Caleb Houstan DNP - - - - - - - - Goga Bitadze DNP - - - - - - - - Tristan da Silva DNP - - - - - - - - Jett Howard DNP - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary

The Orlando Magic ended the opening period on a 20-7 run. They had a 31-27 lead over the Boston Celtics. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 22 first-quarter points on 8-for-11 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers) for the Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 13 (4-for-7 shooting) for the Celtics.

﻿This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

