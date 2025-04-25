Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 25 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 25, 2025 23:58 GMT
NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Celtics lead the series 2-0. They took care of business, winning the first two games of the series in Boston. They had a 103-86 win in the opening game on Sunday and a 109-100 Game 2 victory on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum missed the second game due to a wrist injury but was available for Game 3. However, defensive guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out of Friday's game in Orlando.

Game 4 is on Sunday, and if necessary, a Game 5 will be played on Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Boston Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Jayson Tatum13110014-71-34-4
Al Horford3210001-21-10-0
Kristaps Porziņġis5200012-40-11-3
Jaylen Brown2311011-30-00-0
Derrick White3010001-11-10-0
Payton Pritchard1000020-10-01-2
Sam Hauser0010010-00-00-0
Luke Kornet0003000-00-00-0
Torrey CraigDNP--------
JD DavisonDNP--------
Neemias QuetaDNP--------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP--------
Xavier TillmanDNP--------
Jordan WalshDNP--------
Jrue HolidayDNP--------
Orlando Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Franz Wagner9331003-51-32-4
Paolo Banchero13100025-62-21-2
Wendell Carter Jr.0200000-10-00-0
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope0100010-10-00-0
Cory Joseph0010010-10-10-0
Cole Anthony2010021-10-00-0
Anthony Black7102003-50-21-2
Gary Harris0200100-00-00-0
Jonathan Isaac0011000-00-00-0
Caleb HoustanDNP--------
Goga BitadzeDNP--------
Tristan da SilvaDNP--------
Jett HowardDNP--------
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary

The Orlando Magic ended the opening period on a 20-7 run. They had a 31-27 lead over the Boston Celtics. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 22 first-quarter points on 8-for-11 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers) for the Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 13 (4-for-7 shooting) for the Celtics.

﻿This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

