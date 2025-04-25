Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 25 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3
The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Celtics lead the series 2-0. They took care of business, winning the first two games of the series in Boston. They had a 103-86 win in the opening game on Sunday and a 109-100 Game 2 victory on Wednesday.
Jayson Tatum missed the second game due to a wrist injury but was available for Game 3. However, defensive guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out of Friday's game in Orlando.
Game 4 is on Sunday, and if necessary, a Game 5 will be played on Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score
Boston Celtics
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Jayson Tatum
13
1
1
0
0
1
4-7
1-3
4-4
Al Horford
3
2
1
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
Kristaps Porziņġis
5
2
0
0
0
1
2-4
0-1
1-3
Jaylen Brown
2
3
1
1
0
1
1-3
0-0
0-0
Derrick White
3
0
1
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
Payton Pritchard
1
0
0
0
0
2
0-1
0-0
1-2
Sam Hauser
0
0
1
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
Luke Kornet
0
0
0
3
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Torrey Craig
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JD Davison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neemias Queta
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baylor Scheierman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Tillman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jrue Holiday
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Orlando Magic
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Franz Wagner
9
3
3
1
0
0
3-5
1-3
2-4
Paolo Banchero
13
1
0
0
0
2
5-6
2-2
1-2
Wendell Carter Jr.
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
0
1
0
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
Cory Joseph
0
0
1
0
0
1
0-1
0-1
0-0
Cole Anthony
2
0
1
0
0
2
1-1
0-0
0-0
Anthony Black
7
1
0
2
0
0
3-5
0-2
1-2
Gary Harris
0
2
0
0
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Jonathan Isaac
0
0
1
1
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Caleb Houstan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goga Bitadze
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tristan da Silva
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jett Howard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary
The Orlando Magic ended the opening period on a 20-7 run. They had a 31-27 lead over the Boston Celtics. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 22 first-quarter points on 8-for-11 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers) for the Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 13 (4-for-7 shooting) for the Celtics.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
