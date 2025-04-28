Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 28, 2025 00:16 GMT
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic - Game Three - Source: Getty
The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday (Image source: Getty)

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ad

The Celtics lead the series 2-1. They won the first two games at home: a 103-86 Game 1 victory and a 109-100 win in the second game. On Game 3, Orlando came out with a 95-93 hard-fought victory.

The best-of-seven series will return to Boston on Tuesday for Game 5. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday at Orlando.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Boston Celtics

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum15822016-122-51-12
Al Horford4210312-40-20-02
Kristaps Porziņġis13110015-91-22-20
Jaylen Brown8611033-110-32-21
Derrick White7450013-40-11-1-1
Payton Pritchard0010000-20-20-012
Sam Hauser6101012-32-30-09
Luke Kornet0110100-00-00-00
Torrey CraigDNP---------
JD DavisonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Jrue HolidayDNP---------
Ad

Orlando Magic

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Franz Wagner10150014-101-31-24
Paolo Banchero18410126-172-54-7-2
Wendell Carter Jr.2810111-50-10-0-1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope3122201-21-20-04
Cory Joseph7131003-31-10-07
Caleb Houstan0000000-00-00-0-9
Anthony Black4201012-40-20-0-12
Gary Harris0000000-00-00-0-9
Jonathan Isaac4200001-20-12-2-4
Cole Anthony0000010-00-00-0-3
Goga BitadzeDNP---------
Tristan da SilvaDNP---------
Jett HowardDNP---------
Ad

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics had a 32-29 lead over the Orlando Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 10 for the Celtics, while Paolo Banchero had 12 points for the Magic.

Boston won the low-scoring second quarter 21-19. They had a 53-48 lead at the end of the first half. Tatum led the Celtics with 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Ad

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-17 shooting, while Franz Wagner added 10 points and five assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications