Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic battled in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Celtics lead the series 2-1. They won the first two games at home: a 103-86 Game 1 victory and a 109-100 win in the second game. On Game 3, Orlando came out with a 95-93 hard-fought victory.

The best-of-seven series will return to Boston on Tuesday for Game 5. If necessary, a Game 6 will be scheduled on Thursday at Orlando.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Boston Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 15 8 2 2 0 1 6-12 2-5 1-1 2 Al Horford 4 2 1 0 3 1 2-4 0-2 0-0 2 Kristaps Porziņġis 13 1 1 0 0 1 5-9 1-2 2-2 0 Jaylen Brown 8 6 1 1 0 3 3-11 0-3 2-2 1 Derrick White 7 4 5 0 0 1 3-4 0-1 1-1 -1 Payton Pritchard 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 12 Sam Hauser 6 1 0 1 0 1 2-3 2-3 0-0 9 Luke Kornet 0 1 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Jrue Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Franz Wagner 10 1 5 0 0 1 4-10 1-3 1-2 4 Paolo Banchero 18 4 1 0 1 2 6-17 2-5 4-7 -2 Wendell Carter Jr. 2 8 1 0 1 1 1-5 0-1 0-0 -1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3 1 2 2 2 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 4 Cory Joseph 7 1 3 1 0 0 3-3 1-1 0-0 7 Caleb Houstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -9 Anthony Black 4 2 0 1 0 1 2-4 0-2 0-0 -12 Gary Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -9 Jonathan Isaac 4 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 2-2 -4 Cole Anthony 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Goga Bitadze DNP - - - - - - - - - Tristan da Silva DNP - - - - - - - - - Jett Howard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics had a 32-29 lead over the Orlando Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 10 for the Celtics, while Paolo Banchero had 12 points for the Magic.

Boston won the low-scoring second quarter 21-19. They had a 53-48 lead at the end of the first half. Tatum led the Celtics with 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-17 shooting, while Franz Wagner added 10 points and five assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

