Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic game player stats and box score for April 27 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 4

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic player stats and box score
Boston Celtics
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Jayson Tatum
15
8
2
2
0
1
6-12
2-5
1-1
2
Al Horford
4
2
1
0
3
1
2-4
0-2
0-0
2
Kristaps Porziņġis
13
1
1
0
0
1
5-9
1-2
2-2
0
Jaylen Brown
8
6
1
1
0
3
3-11
0-3
2-2
1
Derrick White
7
4
5
0
0
1
3-4
0-1
1-1
-1
Payton Pritchard
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
12
Sam Hauser
6
1
0
1
0
1
2-3
2-3
0-0
9
Luke Kornet
0
1
1
0
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Torrey Craig
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JD Davison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neemias Queta
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baylor Scheierman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Tillman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jrue Holiday
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Orlando Magic
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Franz Wagner
10
1
5
0
0
1
4-10
1-3
1-2
4
Paolo Banchero
18
4
1
0
1
2
6-17
2-5
4-7
-2
Wendell Carter Jr.
2
8
1
0
1
1
1-5
0-1
0-0
-1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
3
1
2
2
2
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
4
Cory Joseph
7
1
3
1
0
0
3-3
1-1
0-0
7
Caleb Houstan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-9
Anthony Black
4
2
0
1
0
1
2-4
0-2
0-0
-12
Gary Harris
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-9
Jonathan Isaac
4
2
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
2-2
-4
Cole Anthony
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Goga Bitadze
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tristan da Silva
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jett Howard
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Boston Celtics had a 32-29 lead over the Orlando Magic. Jayson Tatum scored 10 for the Celtics, while Paolo Banchero had 12 points for the Magic.
Boston won the low-scoring second quarter 21-19. They had a 53-48 lead at the end of the first half. Tatum led the Celtics with 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.
Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-17 shooting, while Franz Wagner added 10 points and five assists.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.