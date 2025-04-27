Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 4 (April 27) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will square off again on Sunday at KIA Center for Game 4 of their first-round series. The Magic will look to even things up at two wins apiece after taking Game 3 with a 95-93 win behind a 29-point outing from Paolo Banchero and a 32-point near triple-double showing from Franz Wagner.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for the defending NBA champions despite being a game-time decision to suit up in that game. On the other hand, Jaylen Brown chipped in with 19 points and six rebounds on the losing effort.

The Magic shot just 41% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc in the win, but they had seven more offensive rebounds (15) and six less turnovers (13). They executed better down the stretch after a shaky second quarter.

Now, knowing that falling to a 3-1 deficit at home might end their postseason aspirations, they will approach this as a win-or-go-home matchup against the most stacked team in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Injury Reports for April 27

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics only have two players listed on their injury report ahead of this matchup, but they are both key contributors.

Starting PG Jrue Holiday is listed as 'out' because of his hamstring injury. He missed Game 3 as well, following which coach Joe Mazzulla claimed that the veteran guard was 'day-to-day'. But there has been no update on his potential return.

Jaylen Brown is also listed as 'day-to-day' and is 'questionable' to suit up on Sunday because of a knee injury. Although he's likely to play the important game.

Orlando Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic are almost at full strength for this matchup, with their only two absences coming from players who have already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Starting PG Jalen Suggs (knee) and big man Moritz Wagner (ACL) won't be back this season. They've been out since early March and early January respectively.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 27

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Sam Hauser C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Cory Joseph Anthony Black Cole Anthony SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Gary Harris Caleb Houstan PF Paolo Banchero Caleb Houstan Jonathan Isaac C Wendell Carter Jr. Jonathan Isaac Goga Bitadze

