Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 9)

The Boston Celtics visited the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, shaping up to be the most anticipated game, featuring the top team in the league and the Eastern Conference and Western Conference's powerhouse.

The Celtics found their rhythm late in the first quarter, carrying their momentum into the second to build a 15-point lead. By halftime, the Suns had narrowed the gap slightly to 12 points, with the scoreboard reading 62-50 in favor of the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant made significant impacts early in the matchup. Brown put up 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting in the first half, while Durant made a strong showing with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Al Horford proved to be a formidable presence under the basket, securing 12 rebounds in the first half alone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 moments of Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns

Here are the top moments of the Boston Celtics vs Phoneix Suns matchup:

#5 Derrick White's unbelievable block

Derrick White is experiencing a career-best season, buoyed by increased control and more room to maneuver on both offense and defense following the trade of Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. This performance even sparked All-Star conversations.

White's defensive prowess has injected new vitality into the already formidable Celtics defense this season. His capacity to defend positions one through four, combined with a keen defensive intelligence that ensures he's always in the right place at the right time, has been a significant factor in this improvement.

A prime example of White's defensive skill was displayed during the game where he managed to thwart Royce O’Neale's attempt at a fast-break layup. White, retreating in transition, timed his jump perfectly to block O'Neale's shot in a spectacular mid-air turn.

Expand Tweet

#4 Jaylen Brown hits his 1000 career 3-pointer

Jaylen Brown, fresh from an impressive outing against the Denver Nuggets, continued his sizzling form during the Celtics' West Coast swing.

Executing flawlessly off a pin-down set by Al Horford, Brown positioned himself perfectly for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, igniting a strong start for the Celtics.

This moment was made even more significant as it marked the sinking of Brown's 1,000th career 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

#3 Al Horford with back-to-back dunks

The 37-year-old forward has remarkably transformed his game and career trajectory.

Initially making his mark from the mid-post early in his career, he has adeptly adjusted to the modern game by becoming a formidable catch-and-shoot threat.

In a recent display of versatility and skill, the veteran showcased his enduring athleticism and savvy, rising after a pump fake with two decisive dribbles to split three Suns' defenders for a two-handed dunk, reminding everyone of his capabilities.

Following this display, Derrick White, utilizing a screen and roll action, perfectly found the veteran cutting to the basket. The result was a spectacular dunk through an alley-oop, further highlighting the forward's adaptability and the seamless teamwork within the squad.

Expand Tweet

#2 Kevin Durant with the emphatic slam

Kevin Durant took charge from the outset, determined to keep the Suns competitive, particularly in the absence of Devin Booker's additional scoring prowess.

Faced with Derrick White's tight defense, which forced him to dribble left and restricted his preferred right-side play, Durant adeptly used his physicality to his advantage.

He leaned into White, using his shoulder to create space by pushing back all the way to the rim. Even as Jaylen Brown stepped in to assist, their efforts were insufficient to stop Durant. Rising above the defense, Durant executed an emphatic slam, significantly reducing the lead.

Expand Tweet

#1 Jayson Tatum completes the and-1 to seal the win

As the Celtics led by eight points, they managed to unsettle the Suns' defense. Al Horford, facing pressure from Grayson Allen, spotted Jayson Tatum making a cutting move.

Tatum, with precision, collected Horford's pass and successfully laid the ball in, even as Kevin Durant committed a foul against him.

The Celtics snapped their two-game losing woe and returned to winning ways with the 117-107 over the Phoenix Suns.

Expand Tweet