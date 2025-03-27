  • home icon
  Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 27, 2025 02:55 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 26. (Photo: IMAGN)
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 26. (Photo: IMAGN)

The defending champions Boston Celtics took their six-game winning streak to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics were dealt an injury blow, with "The Anomaly" Jayson Tatum out with a sprained left ankle. Tatum suffered the injury in their previous game against the Sacramento Kings.

Coach Joe Mazzulla wasn't sweating despite Tatum's absence, fetching a starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Brown, who is also coming off an injury, gets the nod as the team's first option.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer continued to adapt without Bradley Beal, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a calf issue. Beal and Tatum, both from St. Louis, missed their chance to go against each other. Bud's starting lineup featured Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Al Horford724010092-31-22-23
Kristaps Porzingis931000083-43-30-26
Jrue Holiday9100001113-51-22-26
Derrick White312000061-31-30-03
Jaylen Brown601101182-32-30-06
Baylor Scheierman000000030-00-00-00
Sam Hauser312000151-11-10-03
Payton Pritchard501000262-41-30-01
Torrey CraigDNP
Jayson TatumDNP
Luke KornetDNP
Neemias QuetaDNP
Jordan WalshDNP
Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kevin Durant16110011126-81-13-3-4
Ryan Dunn320100181-51-40-0-6
Nick Richards210000081-20-00-0-6
Devin Booker535001092-41-20-0-7
Collin Gillespie510000162-21-10-0-3
Royce O'Neale010000150-00-00-0-3
Cody Martin300000021-10-01-11
Oso Ighodaro200000031-10-00-00
Tyus Jones211000031-10-00-01
Mason PlumleeDNP
Bol BolDNP
Monte MorrisDNP
Damion LeeDNP
Grayson AllenDNP
Vasilije MicicDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

