Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The defending champions Boston Celtics took their six-game winning streak to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics were dealt an injury blow, with "The Anomaly" Jayson Tatum out with a sprained left ankle. Tatum suffered the injury in their previous game against the Sacramento Kings.

Coach Joe Mazzulla wasn't sweating despite Tatum's absence, fetching a starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Brown, who is also coming off an injury, gets the nod as the team's first option.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer continued to adapt without Bradley Beal, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a calf issue. Beal and Tatum, both from St. Louis, missed their chance to go against each other. Bud's starting lineup featured Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Al Horford 7 2 4 0 1 0 0 9 2-3 1-2 2-2 3 Kristaps Porzingis 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3-4 3-3 0-2 6 Jrue Holiday 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3-5 1-2 2-2 6 Derrick White 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 6 1-3 1-3 0-0 3 Jaylen Brown 6 0 1 1 0 1 1 8 2-3 2-3 0-0 6 Baylor Scheierman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Sam Hauser 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 5 1-1 1-1 0-0 3 Payton Pritchard 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 6 2-4 1-3 0-0 1 Torrey Craig DNP Jayson Tatum DNP Luke Kornet DNP Neemias Queta DNP Jordan Walsh DNP

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 16 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 6-8 1-1 3-3 -4 Ryan Dunn 3 2 0 1 0 0 1 8 1-5 1-4 0-0 -6 Nick Richards 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 -6 Devin Booker 5 3 5 0 0 1 0 9 2-4 1-2 0-0 -7 Collin Gillespie 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2-2 1-1 0-0 -3 Royce O'Neale 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Cody Martin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 Oso Ighodaro 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Tyus Jones 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 Mason Plumlee DNP Bol Bol DNP Monte Morris DNP Damion Lee DNP Grayson Allen DNP Vasilije Micic DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

