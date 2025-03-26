Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 26 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics will continue their six-game road trip with a visit to Arizona on Wednesday night, where they’ll face the Phoenix Suns for the first time this 2024-2025 season—despite both teams having already played 72 games. With no prior matchup to draw from, the Celtics come in as clear favorites, riding a six-game winning streak.

Boston has been on a tear throughout March, dropping just one game out of 12 - a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jayson Tatum has led the charge for the #2 team in the Eastern Conference standings. The All-Star forward has been filling up the stat sheet on a regular basis, averaging 28.1 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists during this dominant stretch.

Meanwhile, the Suns had a rocky start to the month, stumbling to a 3-5 record in their first eight games. But momentum has shifted in their favor. Mike Budenholzer’s boys turned things around with four straight wins, including an impressive 123-112 victory over the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for Mar. 26

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have added merely two players to their injury report ahead of the clash against the Phoenix Suns. While Xavier Tillman is ruled out due to a left knee joint sprain, Jayson Tatum is listed as “doubtful” due to a sprain in his left ankle.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns are a fairly fit squad for tonight’s clash. Bradley Beal is the only addition to the injury report, listed as “out” due to a left hamstring strain.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 26

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Al Horford Kristaps Porzingis JD Davison Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Drew Peterson Luke Kornet Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Neemias Queta

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Suns’ projected starting lineup includes Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Collin Gillespie Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Nick Richards Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Cody Martin Royce O'Neale Oso Ighodaro TyTy Washington Jr. Bol Bol Mason Plumlee Monte Morris

