Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup on Monday is part of the NBA's six-game slate. This interconference battle marks their first of two encounters this season. The Celtics swept their season series last year against the Trail Blazers, 2-0.

The Celtics, after back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers stopped the bleeding with a win over the Phoenix Suns during their last game. This team holds the best record in the NBA, at 49-14.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers occupy the penultimate spot in the Western Conference, having only 18 wins in 63 games. They snapped a three-game losing streak with an overtime win against the Toronto Raptors in their most recent game.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

With the Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup, many fans are anticipating if the Celtics are going to be the first team to reach 50 wins, while the Trail Blazers are just trying to stay afloat.

The Boston Celtics have one of the best starting five in the league, and their depth has been one of their best assets as well. However, the team has a few players who are injury prone and have been closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have been having a tough time keeping their roster together, having some key players on the doctor's watch for most of the season.

Here's an update of the Boston Cetlics vs Portland Trail Blazers injury reports on who's on the bubble to play and who's not expected to suit up.

Boston Celtics injury report for Mar. 11

The Boston Cetlics have six players in their IR, and five of them are game-time decisions. Most of the key players on the Celtics roster are still going to be checked before the game if they can hold up.

Among these rotation pieces that are going to be evaluated are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Kristaps Porzingis and Svi Mykhailiuk are not expected to suit up.

PLAYER INJURY STATUS Jrue Holiday Knee Questionable Svi Mykhailiuk Personal Out Derrick White Hand Hand Jayson Tatum Ankle Questionable Jaylen Brown Pelvis Questionable Kristaps Porzingis Out Hamstring

Portland Trail Blazers injury report for Mar. 11

This was not the season the Trail Blazers were expecting, and a huge chunk of the losses are due to unavailability of some key players.Two players are marked as questionable, while four others remains to be out.

Jerami Grant and Justin Minaya are going to be evaluated by team doctors if they can end the game against Boston, while Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III are already scratched of their availability.

PLAYER INJURY STATUS Justin Minaya Illness Questionable Jabari Walker Hip Out Malcolm Brogdon Elbow Out - Late March Jerami Grant Hamstring Questionable Shaedon Sharpe Abdominal Out - Late March Robert Williams III Knee Out for season

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Celtics vs Blazers game will be at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Monday. The television broadcast by ROOT SPORTS and NBC Sports Boston begins at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices for basketball enthusiusts.