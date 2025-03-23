Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics will travel to Oregon for their ongoing six-game road trip to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Entering tonight’s matchup, both teams ride a four-game winning streak, promising an exciting clash at the Moda Center. However, Jayson Tatum and co. will be the heavy favorites following a comfortable win in the previous meeting.

Ad

The two teams met on March 5 at TD Garden in their first 2024-2025 season matchup. Despite missing key players —Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis — the Celtics pulled off a 128-118 win. The Blazers put up a solid fight behind Anfernee Simons’ 30-point, 6-assist effort, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Boston’s backcourt duo’s historic explosion.

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White notched career-high scoring performances. Pritchard led the contest with 43 points, while White added 41. The duo combined for 28 of Boston’s 45 total field goals and knocked down 19 three-pointers at 57.6% efficiency.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for Mar. 23

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have a lengthy injury report ahead of the clash against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jaylen Brown and Xavier Tillman are officially ruled out due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday (right shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Jayson Tatum (knee) are listed as “questionable.”

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

Ad

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III for tonight's clash. The big men are sidelined due to a left calf strain and left knee injury respectively.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant is listed as “doubtful” due to a right knee tendinitis. Whereas, Donovan Clingan (illness), Anfernee Simons (illness), and Jabari Walker (concussion protocol) are listed as “questionable.”

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Boston Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Payton Prichard, Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Payton Prichard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Drew Peterson Neemias Queta

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart

The Portland Trail Blazers’ projected starting lineup includes Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle, Deni Avdija and Duop Reath.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Scoot Henderson Toumani Camara Matisse Thybulle Deni Avdija Duop Reath Dalano Banton Shaedon Sharpe Kris Murray Rayan Rupert

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.