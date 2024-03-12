Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The Boston Celtics head to the West Coast for a skirmish against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Eastern Conference powerhouse became the first team to hit 50 wins this season and will look to flex their strong showing against the short-handed Jazz outfit.

However, they may have to do it without the services of center Kristaps Porzingis who has missed two games due to a hamstring injury. As for the Jazz, they will be without Lauri Markkanen who has been sidelined due to a quadricep issue.

The Jazz, placed 12th in the West, are coming off a blowout, 142-121 loss to the Nuggets. They are currently out of the postseason reckoning and will need to string up wins if they intend to break into the Top 10 for a chance to make the next stage via the Play-In.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz injury reports

The Utah Jazz will be without Markkanen for the fourth straight game. The side will also miss Taylor Hendricks who will be re-evaluated following a ligament sprain in his left big toe.

The Celtics have a few players on their injury list as well. Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Jrue Holiday (knee) didn't take the court against the Blazers.

Boston Celtics injury report for March 12, 2024

At the time of writing, the Celtics are yet to provide an updated injury list. According to ESPN, Porzingis and Holiday's estimated return dates were March 12, and this would mean that both players are likely to be part of the matchup when the side releases the injury report.

Player Injury Status Kristaps Porzingis Hamstring Out Jrue Holiday Knee Out Svi Mykhailiuk Personal Reasons Out

Player availability is subject to change closer to tip-off.

Utah Jazz injury report for March 12, 2024

The Utah Jazz have already ruled out Lauri Markkanen ahead of the game with a quadriceps injury. Taylor Hendricks will remain out for another week.

Player Injury Status Lauri Markkanen Quadricep injury Out Taylor Hendricks Ligament sprain Out

When are Kristaps Porzings and Lauri Markkanen expected to return?

While there is no official word when both the bigs will return, Porzingis is expected to play against the Jazz on Tuesday. The big has been a seamless fit with Boston in his first season and is 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point land in 46 games.

However, his injury concerns have seen him miss quite a few matchups throughout the season.

Markkanen has been a vital cog in the Utah lineup, averaging 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in 51 games. Per ESPN's injury list, he is estimated to return later this week against the Atlanta Hawks after missing four games for the outfit.