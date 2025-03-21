Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center this Friday. The Celtics are one of the strongest teams in the league and hold the second seed (50-19) in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Jazz have struggled and hold the 15th seed (16-54) in the Western Conference.

These teams last met on March 10 for their first game of the 2024-25 season. The Celtics won that matchup 114-108 off the back of a 33-point performance by Sam Hauser. Jaylen Brown was also impressive for Boston, recording 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the win.

The Jazz relied on John Collins, who recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Brice Sensabaugh also had a solid game, scoring 22 points off the bench. Unfortunately, Utah was let down by the rest of their bench, with no one scoring more than eight points.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports for March 21

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics will have most of their players available against the Jazz but still need to make some key adjustments. Jaylen Brown (right knee), JD Davison (G League), Miles Norris (G League), Drew Peterson (G League), and Xavier Tillman (left knee) are all out against Utah.

Utah Jazz injury report

The Utah Jazz have a ton of adjustments to make for their game against the Celtics. John Collins (left ankle), Elijah Harkless (G League), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula), Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons), KJ Martin (right elbow), and Oscar Tshiebwe (G League) are listed as out. Moreover, Svi Mykhailiuk (right foot) and Jaden Springer (low back) are listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Al Horford Luke Kornet JD Davison



Drew Peterson Neemias Queta

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth charts

The Utah Jazz are expected to start Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Micah Potter and Walker Kessler.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Isaiah Collier Collin Sexton Cody Williams Micah Potter Walker Kessler Keyonte George Jordan Clarkson Brice Sensabaugh Kyle Filipowski



Johnny Juzang







