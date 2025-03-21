  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 21, 2025 12:10 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 (Image via Imagn)

The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center this Friday. The Celtics are one of the strongest teams in the league and hold the second seed (50-19) in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Jazz have struggled and hold the 15th seed (16-54) in the Western Conference.

Ad

These teams last met on March 10 for their first game of the 2024-25 season. The Celtics won that matchup 114-108 off the back of a 33-point performance by Sam Hauser. Jaylen Brown was also impressive for Boston, recording 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the win.

The Jazz relied on John Collins, who recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Brice Sensabaugh also had a solid game, scoring 22 points off the bench. Unfortunately, Utah was let down by the rest of their bench, with no one scoring more than eight points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Injury Reports for March 21

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics will have most of their players available against the Jazz but still need to make some key adjustments. Jaylen Brown (right knee), JD Davison (G League), Miles Norris (G League), Drew Peterson (G League), and Xavier Tillman (left knee) are all out against Utah.

Utah Jazz injury report

Ad

The Utah Jazz have a ton of adjustments to make for their game against the Celtics. John Collins (left ankle), Elijah Harkless (G League), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula), Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons), KJ Martin (right elbow), and Oscar Tshiebwe (G League) are listed as out. Moreover, Svi Mykhailiuk (right foot) and Jaden Springer (low back) are listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21

youtube-cover
Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth charts

The Celtics are expected to start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Derrick White

Jrue Holiday

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis

Payton Pritchard

Baylor Scheierman

Jordan Walsh

Al Horford

Luke Kornet

JD Davison



Drew Peterson

Neemias Queta

Ad

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth charts

The Utah Jazz are expected to start Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Micah Potter and Walker Kessler.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Isaiah Collier

Collin Sexton

Cody Williams

Micah Potter

Walker Kessler

Keyonte George

Jordan Clarkson

Brice Sensabaugh

Kyle Filipowski



Johnny Juzang




Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी