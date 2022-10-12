"It's hard to call it a good year when you lose a f**king championship"- Boston Celtics ace has eyes on the prize after NBA Finals loss last year

The Boston Celtics will enter this season with a chip on their shoulder. They reached the NBA finals last season by beating strong contenders such as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. However, losing to the Golden State Warriors was tough to swallow.

The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made major strides last season. Players like Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White – to name a few – provided the team with great depth.

They had all the tools needed to win the title and still fell short. Having to relive the heartbreak all summer was difficult to stomach.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



But, after a long offseason, the A controversy that forced a coaching change hangs over the franchise.But, after a long offseason, the @celtics , with a stacked roster and loads of motivation, are focused on moving forward and bringing another title to Boston: trib.al/MOjAvcH A controversy that forced a coaching change hangs over the franchise.But, after a long offseason, the @celtics, with a stacked roster and loads of motivation, are focused on moving forward and bringing another title to Boston: trib.al/MOjAvcH https://t.co/TGzKLpxTQH

“It’s hard to call it a good year when you f---ing lose a championship.” Tatum told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix

“Hell yeah, we have got a chip on our shoulders,” Robert Williams III added. “It’s not even about proving it to other people. It’s about staying true to ourselves. It’s about showing your teammates, ‘We’re still here. And we’ve got this.’”

The Boston Celtics added some nice pieces to their roster this offseason. Blake Griffin is a solid veteran who can chip in with productive minutes off the bench. Malcolm Brogdon is an exceptional offensive player who can fill in as a starter or be a key contributor with the second unit.

Marcus Smart was particularly excited when he heard about the Brogdon acquisition.

“I was ecstatic we got him,” Smart said. “It’s putting me with someone I know for a fact is going to make me better. He is going to push me. And I am going to push him.”

The Celtics are hungrier than ever. They are in a great position to win it all this season. It will be interesting to see if they can capture their first NBA championship since 2007.

What is the ceiling for the new look Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics enter the season with a new head coach. Ime Udoka is serving a season-long suspension after having an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics employee.

GM Brad Stevens and the players have voiced their trust in interim coach Joe Mazzulla. There is going to be different vibe around the team this year.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart's role as a PG this season ☘️



Presented by: "He told me what [his role] is going to be."Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart's role as a PG this season ☘️Presented by: 24AutoGroup.com "He told me what [his role] is going to be." 😂Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart's role as a PG this season ☘️Presented by: 24AutoGroup.com https://t.co/FHnGuai9KL

Celtics big man Robert Williams believes it's important to start the season strong:

“Just about hitting the ground running,” Williams said. “Not having the same start that we had last year. And letting people know that what we did, it wasn’t a fluke.”

The Boston Celtics will need to maintain a high-level of play throughout the season to earn their way back into the finals. Anything short of a championship would be a huge disappointment.

The Celtics open their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18.

Poll : 0 votes