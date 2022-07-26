“Boston is not desperate… If you’re trying to get more, good luck” - Colin Cowherd says the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a desperate team in a Kevin Durant trade, believes the Celtics’ offer is the best deal

Kevin Durant may be traded to the Boston Celtics this summer. According to recent reports, the Brooklyn Nets and the Celtics discussed a trade for the two-time NBA champion.

Unfortunately, the teams couldn't agree on certain terms because the Nets asked for too much. While Durant is a fantastic player, Brooklyn has to lower their asking price if they want to trade him.

The package that the Celtics offered may have been the best package the Nets could get for their superstar. They weren't happy with it, though. Colin Cowherd believes the Nets are looking for a desperate team to make a deal with.

"Brooklyn is looking for a desperate team," Cowherd said. "Boston is not desperate. Excellent young coach, excellent culture, excellent chemistry. Brad Stevens appears to be very strong as a GM."

It's hard to disagree with Cowherd as the Boston Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals appearance. They have an amazing team, so trading their key pieces for Kevin Durant may not be the best idea.

Kevin Durant in Boston would be amazing

Kevin Durant playing for the Boston Celtics would be incredibly fun to watch. He would be a part of a functional system and winning culture, which is why the Celtics would become favorites to win it all.

However, Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick for the 12-time All-Star, but the Nets did not like the deal. They want Marcus Smart, reigning Defensive Player of the Year, more draft picks, and another rotational player added to the package.

— "I think this is as good a deal as KD could get and as good a deal as Brooklyn can get." @ColinCowherd reacts to report that Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant "I think this is as good a deal as KD could get and as good a deal as Brooklyn can get." — @ColinCowherd reacts to report that Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant https://t.co/O5eg1HvU1R

Colin Cowherd doesn't think the Nets will get a better deal for Kevin Durant:

"I think that's as good a deal as Brooklyn could get. A top-end starter, excellent bench guy, couple of first-round picks," Cowherd said. "If you're trying to get more, good luck."

The NBA analyst also pointed out Durant's age and how he's been injured in the past few seasons. Cowherd himself would offer the exact same deal that the Celtics offered.

"For Kevin Durant, who is 34, you're not gonna get 82 regular-season games. He's had some injuries. I would give you what Brad Stevens apparently offered," Cowherd said. "I'd give you a very strong star player. Jaylen Brown is an excellent player, expensive, but excellent. I'd give you a very good bench player, and I would give you, if pushed, two picks."

Cowherd also spoke about Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Utah Jazz received four first-round draft picks in the trade. Reportedly, that is what the Nets are trying to get as well.

However, the situation in Minnesota is completely different. It's hard to imagine any other NBA team that would give up that many first-round picks.

Boston Celtics are in a great situation

The Boston Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals where they won two games against the Golden State Warriors. They are in a great situation to run it back and try to win it all next year.

The Celtics want to improve this offseason and have another deep playoff run, which is why they've made a big move by trading for the former Rookie of the Year.

"The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon, very good player, and they didn't have to give up any of their top pieces to get Malcolm Brogdon," Colin Cowherd pointed out. "So they're a top-three team in the league."

It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Celtics give up their best players and their future for Kevin Durant. As amazing as KD is, no one can guarantee that he will spend the remainder of his contract in Boston.

