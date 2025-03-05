"Boston is the most hated franchise" - Paul Pierce makes striking comment as he addresses Jayson Tatum's 'underappreciation'

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum faced backlash for saying he's underappreciated and should be in contention to be the next face of the NBA. However, according to Celtics legend Paul Pierce, NBA fans are only unreceptive to Tatum because he plays for Boston.

Ad

Late last month, Tatum spoke with The Washington Post about his standing in the league. When asked whether he feels adequately appreciated given his accolades for his age, the six-time All-Star and reigning NBA champion didn't hesitate to disagree.

"Honestly, no," Tatum said. "If you took the name and the face away from all my accomplishments and you're just like, 'This is what this Player A accomplished at 26,' people would talk about me a lot differently."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum added that he "checks off all the boxes" regarding the face of the league requirements.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His comments sparked criticism, with many fans and pundits pointing to Tatum's lack of charisma and marketability.

However, Pierce pushed back on Friday's edition of "KG Certified," noting that underappreciation is par for the course for every Celtics great.

"Because he plays for Boston. It's just what it is," Pierce said (timestamp: 0:15). "Every player (who comes) through Boston, even Larry Bird, was underappreciated."

Ad

The 2008 NBA champion added that Boston, which boasts an NBA record 18 titles, is the "most hated franchise in all of sports."

Nevertheless, Pierce acknowledged that Tatum's reserved personality may limit his commercial appeal despite him being "the best American player."

"Maybe because he's not flamboyant, he's private and he doesn't talk s**t, or he's not demonstrative out there," Pierce said. "He doesn't bring attention to himself."

Ad

Ad

Paul Pierce likens Jayson Tatum to Tim Duncan

While discussing Jayson Tatum's public perception, Paul Pierce compared the Celtics superstar to San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

"He's more like the wing (version of) Tim Duncan," Pierce said.

Duncan quietly dominated the NBA with his fundamental post moves and midrange scoring. He won five titles and garnered 15 All-NBA selections across 19 seasons, earning widespread recognition as a top 10 player of all time.

Ad

However, much like Tatum, the laidback Hall of Famer was never viewed as the face of the league despite his strong resume.

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas makes strong claim about Jayson Tatum being the face of the league due to his highly critical reception

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.