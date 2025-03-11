"Boston has horrible humans living there": Reddit reacts as Celtics fan 'harasses' Donovan Mitchell with 'you're not MVP' taunt

At the end of February, the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-profile matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Weeks removed from these teams facing off, fans online have sounded off against a patron's actions towards Donovan Mitchell.

Ad

Earlier this week, a heckler posted a clip online of him shouting at Mitchell when he greets fans outside the team bus. He jabbed at the Cavaliers star, bashing him for not being in the MVP discussions this year. After the people around the heckler started responding to him, he walked back his comments and called Mitchell a good player.

This clip eventually made its way to Reddit, which led to a series of reactions to this Celtics fan's poor behavior towards a rival star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

Reaction No. 3

Based on the fan's actions, you'd think that Boston was the team that walked away with a win that night. This was not the case, as the Cavaliers continued their dominance of the Eastern Conference, winning on the road by a final score of 123-116.

Ad

Mitchell might not be in the MVP conversation this year, but he made his presence known in this matchup. He erupted for a team-high 41 points to go along with three rebounds and five assists. Jayson Tatum managed to outscore him (46 points), but it was Mitchell who walked out with a win.

Same Celtics fan also has verbal exchange with Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter

Donovan Mitchell was not the only member of the Cleveland Cavaliers that had to hear it from Boston Celtics fans that night. The same person also posted a video on Instagram of him heckling forward De'Andre Hunter.

Ad

In the clip, the fan keeps asking Hunter if he's ready to face off against Boston that night. The veteran forward doesn't mince his words, saying that the team isn't good. This leads to the heckler getting fired up and reminding Hunter that Boston is the reigning NBA champion.

Ad

This game was the first time that Hunter faced the Celtics as a member of the Cavaliers, but it is a team he knows all too well. Before winding up with Cleveland at the trade deadline, the former No. 4 pick spent the first five-and-a-half years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

Hunter managed to provide a boost for the Cavs in their win over their conference rivals. In 28 minutes off the bench, he recorded 12 points and connected on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Heckling fans aside, these are two teams with no love lost for one another. Both have their sights set on contending and understand they'll likely need to go through the other to achieve that goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.