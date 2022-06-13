"Both Kyrie and Kevin Love were out and LeBron was twice as good as anyone" - Max Kellerman asserts that Steph Curry should win Finals MVP even if Dubs lose against Celtics

Steph Curry's performances in the NBA Finals have clearly put him in the uppermost echelon of players in the NBA. More importantly, though, he is the best player on the floor.

Max Kellerman, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about why Curry should be the Finals MVP, even if the Warriors lose the series. He stated:

"MVP, you are singling out an individual performance in a team game, now, yes the influence on the outcome, because it is a team sport is tremendously important but if it's very clear that one team is not playing very well but only because of this guy they are even in it.

"It is also very clear that that guy is clearly better than anyone else in the series and playing better, to me, that can still be the MVP, yes, even if the team loses.

"In 2015, it only went six games, but both Kyrie and Kevin Love were out and LeBron was twice as good as anyone else in the series.

"I would have given it to LeBron and the writers sort of did too, because eleven guys had votes, four gave it to LeBron and seven gave it to Iguodala cause he guarded LeBron."

Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game, shooting 50.0% from the field, 49.0% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line.

Steph Curry's performance in this finals series is by far his best

2022 NBA Finals - Game 4

If we take our focus away from the numbers, the context within which Stephen Curry has averaged 34.3 makes his achievements even greater.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are both playing at significantly lower levels than they have in the past. Andrew Wiggins has been the second-best player on the floor for the Warriors.

Curry's place among the greats has always been a point of contention. With every single championship that the Warriors have won, there is something that one can point to which undermines Curry's performances.

In the three years that Durant and Curry were together, Durant took the finals MVP on two occasions. Durant was largely considered to be the best player on those Warriors teams.

But this season, the Warriors have been outmatched in terms of roster talent. Draymond Green hasn't found a groove yet, and Klay Thompson is still in the process of returning to consistency. However, the Warriors are still in the finals and are still seen as favorites by many.

StatMuse @statmuse After four games, Steph Curry has made more threes (25) than



Paul Pierce

Dirk Nowitzki

Larry Bird

Reggie Miller

Dwyane Wade



in their Finals career. After four games, Steph Curry has made more threes (25) thanPaul PierceDirk NowitzkiLarry BirdReggie MillerDwyane Wadein their Finals career. https://t.co/h6ZCRpKsya

Steph Curry is carrying the majority of the load in this series. He is performing at a very high level when the lights are the brightest.

