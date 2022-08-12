“Both sides are negotiating like jerks” - NBA analyst critical of the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets’ nonsensical trade offers and demands, dismisses the 76ers as a Kevin Durant landing spot

It's been more than a month since Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Since then, there has been little progress. By the looks of it, teams are having a hard time dealing with the Nets because of the level of return package they're seeking.

Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN.

There have been reports of the Nets engaging in potential trades with other teams. However, they've also proven that their pickiness has resulted in a drought in getting a new team for Durant. It's also worth noting that the player the Nets are trying to ship out has constantly been disgruntled when things get difficult.

With that, ESPN's Nick Wright pointed out why it's almost impossible for Durant to get traded now. He named teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics as the only logical and possible trade partners. Also, according to recent reports, KD has become interested in reuniting with former teammate James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers.





A potential 3-headed monster of Durant, Embiid, and Harden is a scary thought offensively Kevin Durant in open to the possibility of reuniting once again with James Harden on the Sixers

Wright also dismissed the idea of the 76ers being a trade destination for the 12-time All-Star.





"Philly doesn't have draft picks. New Orleans & Boston — there are only 2 teams in the league that have the assets to trade for Kevin Durant & once trading those assets would still be a contender."

"Both sides are negotiating like jerks," Wright said. "Sean Marks saying, 'My opening salvo is (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown.' That makes me not call you for a month. That's like, 'OK, you're being unserious. Stop it.' The Celtics' response being like, 'I guess we'll give you Jaylen Brown, and maybe we'll throw in Payton Pritchard and one pick.' Well, that's not enough, either.

"The Philly thing would be fun. They'd be overwhelming favorites. But I don't think they can make the deal."

Kevin Durant's disloyalty has made it hard for teams to pursue him

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the NBA's best players right now. He is unmatched and has proven to be an all-time great.

Despite his on-court status, his off-court agendas have made him hard to deal with. Of course, he wants to win. But by the looks of it, Durant always chooses the easier route.

In 2016, he and the Golden State Warriors shook the entire NBA as he joined forces with a 73-win team. Some have said that his move ultimately ruined the league by eliminating all sorts of competition so he could enjoy the ride with other All-Stars.

Now, when he demanded a trade, he wanted to join the Miami Heat. It was reported that he wanted to join the best team in the Eastern Conference last season with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. It didn't sit well with fans, and it was illogical for the Nets to fulfill his request.

Right now, there seems to be a stalemate between the Nets and Durant. With the way the Nets are being picky and with KD's nearly impossible requests, no one knows if he'll get traded soon.

