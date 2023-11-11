"Bothers me a lot": Joe Smith looks distraught after seeing clip of Cam'Ron flirting with Kisha Chavis

Joe Smith has finally come out to air his side of the viral exchange between himself and his wife Kisha Chavis. A few weeks ago, Chavis recorded Smith’s reaction upon knowing that she has an OnlyFans page. Smith couldn’t hold back his frustration when he knew she was filming him. Later, Chavis posted the video on social media, which created a storm.

Since posting the said video, Chavis agreed to a couple of interviews to give the full context of what she had done. She was on the “It Is What It Is” podcast hosted by Cam’Ron to give more details about her life with Smith.

Joe Smith, meanwhile, responded by having an interview on Vlad TV. Here’s what he had to say after seeing a clip of the rapper flirting with his wife:

(1:22 mark)

“It bothers me a lot. I did not just see that but the messages I got from people who actually went to her OnlyFans page. They sent it [to me] on Instagram [and] Facebook, talking about how my wife looks and what kind of pictures my wife got. That’s my first time hearing it vocally from someone but I’ve been seeing it all week.”

In the said clip, Joe Smith’s wife claimed that she has a “Body By Babes” massage business. The rapper asked her if she was into massages herself. Kisha Chavis answered that she does not do it anymore. Cam’Ron, though, pressed if she would be his “body-rub babe,” to which Chavis positively replied.

The podcaster didn’t stop there and added:

(0:50 mark)

“I don’t mean to be unprofessional or anything like that but I can’t stop looking at your cleavage. … Right now, I’m thinking about cleavage and the body rub babes.”

Kisha Chavis has already declared that she will not stop her OnlyFans page. The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward, meanwhile, recently said that he will not stop her from doing so. The couple confirmed separately that they have not talked to each other since the viral video came out.

Joe Smith is unsure if he should divorce Kisha Chavis

In an interview with TMZ, Kisha Chavis was confident that Joe Smith would “come around.” She was quite sure that the former Golden State Warriors star would not file for a divorce against her.

Smith, in the Vlad TV interview, is still on the fence regarding the issue:

“I’m not 100% sure yet. I went back and I was talking it over with my family and ultimately everyone has an advice and everyone has an opinion. I really want to see how this goes when Kisha and I sit down again. After that conversation, we’ll see how it goes.”

Some can’t wait to see the episode of the Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis reality entertainment.