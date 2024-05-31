"Bottom to the top"- P.J. Washington shades Hornets, Wizards amid celebrating finals appearance with Daniel Gafford 

P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford couldn't have made better career jumps after joining the Dallas Mavericks midseason at the 2024 trade deadline. They went from playing for lottery teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards to four wins away from an NBA title in months that, too, in a tougher conference.

Washington didn't waste time throwing shade at his and Gafford's former teams amid celebrating the Mavs' finals ticket berth. In his Instagram story, Washington shared a hilarious message with his followers that cracked up Gafford.

"From the bottom to the top, tell them Gaff [Gafford]," Washington said. "From the bottom to the top, n**ga."

Washington spent his first four full seasons in Charlotte, finishing with a .500 record only once in the 2021-22 season (43-29). However, the Hornets didn't qualify for the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. They were 27-55 last year and 10-40 before Washington got traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford spent his first year in Chicago, split his second with the Bulls and Wizards, making his first playoffs appearance. However, the next three full seasons with the Wizards were all losing years. They didn't finish any higher than 12th. Gafford left Washington at the trade deadline with the team, winning only nine of their first 50 games.

P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford acquisitions turned Mavericks' fortunes around

There would be no better feeling for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to represent a winning team but not just as passengers to ride along. Washington and Gafford have been the two most vital cogs outside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the team's success as the 2024 NBA finalists.

The Mavericks were 20-8 since moving Washington into the starting lineup, while Gafford's starting lineup inclusion saw Dallas go 18-3. The Mavericks ended the season as the fifth seed in the West with a 50-32 record after improving to 21-9 after the trade deadline.

The two have also emerged as the key driving forces behind the Mavericks' success defensively in the playoffs. P.J. Washington has been the Mavericks' point of attack option defensively against the opposing team's best perimeter player, while Daniel Gafford has been a machine with his rim protection and interior defense.

Washington has averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from 3. Meanwhile, Gafford has tallied 9.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.8 blocks, shooting 61.4% as the starting big.