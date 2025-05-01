"Bout to suffer your 3rd first round exit in 5 years is embarrassing": Fans react as LeBron James spits Eminem bars before elimination game

LA Lakers star LeBron James doesn't seem fazed by the team trailing their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves have a 3-1 series lead and could potentially eliminate the Lakers on Wednesday in Game 5. Ahead of the contest, James was filmed shooting one-handed corner threes and rapping the words to an Eminem song.

Ad

James is known to be a fan of the Detroit-born rapper. In his selection of songs for NBA 2K14, he included Eminem's "Not Afraid." This time, he was seen rapping the lyrics to "The Way I Am," from the rapper's 2000 album, "The Marshall Mathers LP."

The four-time champion had a pair of shoes in his left hand while he put up a few shots at Crypto.com Arena with his right. James was also rapping while doing so.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He continued rapping and walked to the locker room with the song.

Fans reacted to the four-time MVP's demeanor ahead of Game 5.

"The 'unbothered' act when u bout to suffer your 3rd first-round exit in 5 years is embarrassing," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro does not care at all that this is his last game ever," another fan commented.

"Bro took off when he started forgetting the words 😂 this mf funny for no reason," one fan said about James' rapping.

Other fans think James is getting locked into starting the series comeback for the Lakers.

"Oh lebron rapping word for word??? Lakers in 7," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bron rapping and not talking before the game? demon home. Lakers in 7. 🕊️" another fan posted.

"Lebron actually knowing lyrics ... lakers in 7," one fan said.

LeBron James is in a familiar situation as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback after trailing 3-1 to the Warriors to win the NBA title.

Former Lakers star believes in what LeBron James can do

There's a chance the Lakers' season could end on Wednesday. However, many think LeBron James can lead the team to make a comeback in the series.

Ad

Former franchise star Magic Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter), showing his trust in James and his co-star, Luka Doncic.

"I have full confidence that Luka and LeBron will take care of business and beat the Timberwolves tonight!" Johnson posted.

Expand Tweet

James is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the Wolves. Defensively, he's doing more, averaging two steals and 2.3 blocks. This is the first time the 40-year-old forward has averaged at least two blocks in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More