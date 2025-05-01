"Bout to suffer your 3rd first round exit in 5 years is embarrassing": Fans react as LeBron James spits Eminem bars before elimination game

LA Lakers star LeBron James doesn't seem fazed by the team trailing their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves have a 3-1 series lead and could potentially eliminate the Lakers on Wednesday in Game 5. Ahead of the contest, James was filmed shooting one-handed corner threes and rapping the words to an Eminem song.
James is known to be a fan of the Detroit-born rapper. In his selection of songs for NBA 2K14, he included Eminem's "Not Afraid." This time, he was seen rapping the lyrics to "The Way I Am," from the rapper's 2000 album, "The Marshall Mathers LP."
The four-time champion had a pair of shoes in his left hand while he put up a few shots at Crypto.com Arena with his right. James was also rapping while doing so.
He continued rapping and walked to the locker room with the song.
Fans reacted to the four-time MVP's demeanor ahead of Game 5.
"The 'unbothered' act when u bout to suffer your 3rd first-round exit in 5 years is embarrassing," a fan said.
"Bro does not care at all that this is his last game ever," another fan commented.
"Bro took off when he started forgetting the words 😂 this mf funny for no reason," one fan said about James' rapping.
Other fans think James is getting locked into starting the series comeback for the Lakers.
"Oh lebron rapping word for word??? Lakers in 7," a fan commented.
"Bron rapping and not talking before the game? demon home. Lakers in 7. 🕊️" another fan posted.
"Lebron actually knowing lyrics ... lakers in 7," one fan said.
LeBron James is in a familiar situation as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback after trailing 3-1 to the Warriors to win the NBA title.
Former Lakers star believes in what LeBron James can do
There's a chance the Lakers' season could end on Wednesday. However, many think LeBron James can lead the team to make a comeback in the series.
Former franchise star Magic Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter), showing his trust in James and his co-star, Luka Doncic.
"I have full confidence that Luka and LeBron will take care of business and beat the Timberwolves tonight!" Johnson posted.
James is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the Wolves. Defensively, he's doing more, averaging two steals and 2.3 blocks. This is the first time the 40-year-old forward has averaged at least two blocks in the postseason.
