"Boy them shoes ugly": NBA fans disapprove of Jayson Tatum's latest Jordan Brand signature sneaker

Jayson Tatum spiced up the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 showdown against the Miami Heat by introducing a new colorway of the Jordan Tatum 2. The All-Star forward looked to follow up his superb series opening performance with an encore to hype up the shoes. Fans wanted to see how he would do with his new pair of kicks.

Tatum started hot, scoring 14 points, including 10 straight midway through the first quarter. The fans were even more intrigued with what he had on that probably helped him to a fiery opening. A handful of them promptly reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

“Jayson Tatum boy them shoes ugly asf”

One fan urged “JT” to do something quick:

“Tatum needa switch back to his old shoes”

Another fan predicted what might happen for those who cop a pair:

“Imagine u ask someone what shoes their wearing and they say the “Tatum 2s” ctfu”

@adam_vaccaro said something too drastic:

“Tatum must not like his kid very much to put his name on those ugly ass shoes.”

Jayson Tatum debuted the second version of his shoe line back on Christmas during a marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers. He had on the “Momma’s Boy,” the white one with neon and black trimmings. The other hand he put on later was the “Vortex,” which had mint green with touches of pink and yellow-green.

The third colorway is quite mundane, having only black, white and gray colors. They are reportedly dropping at $140, which most of the fans found outrageous considering how it looked.

Jayson Tatum chose the wrong game to debut the new Jordan Tatum 2 colorway

Had he known how things would end up in Game 2, Jayson Tatum might have debuted the new Jordan 2 colorway in the series opener. “JT” had a masterful triple-double performance in Game 1 to lead the Boston Celtics’ 114-94 whipping of the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics went down in embarrassing fashion against their arch-rivals who didn’t have Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Tatum had a fast start but had an all-too-familiar wilting in the end. He played the entire fourth quarter but finished with just four points with one turnover. It wasn’t surprising that he was lambasted on social media for his game and his Jordan Tatum 2 new colorway.

The series, though, has only just started. Boston could still dominate the rest of the way, making fans probably forget when Jayson Tatum debuted this specific new color combo.

