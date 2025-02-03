"Boycott all Mavs games" - Fans in uproar as Luka Doncic faithful display their anger under Dirk Nowitzki's statue 

Luka Doncic and the rest of the basketball world were stunned as the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night. The package for Doncic includes Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers 2029 first-round pick. Doncic was seen as the face of the franchise after leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals a year ago and is considered a top 10 player in the NBA.

Mavericks fans expressed their displeasure with the Mavs front office for trading away their 25-year-old superstar. They have headed to American Airlines Arena, home of the Mavericks, to show their frustration by protesting under Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki's statue.

Fans have left notes, merchandise, and more under the statue in a show of displeasure at the Mavericks organization:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans also took to X to voice their frustrations over the shocking trade news:

"We need to boycott all Mavs games, not buy merch, and protest. This trade sucks." one fan said

Expand Tweet

"Don't go to the games, don't buy merchandise" another fan posted.

"Do you know how mad you have to make Mavs fans to deface the ground before the Dirk statue. Yeah that team is relocating" another fan shared.

More fans shared their disgust at the organization after the Luka Doncic trade.

"Deserved. Garbage Franchise. Enough is enough" another fan commented.

"Worst day in 30 years as a Mavs fan. Thank you Nico (Harrison) you incompetent troll" a fan shared.

"KEEP IT GROWING, DALLASITES!" another fan exclaimed.

Only time will tell if the Doncic deal hurts or helps the Mavericks in the long run, but as for now, Mavericks fans definitely don't think it's the right move.

"Thanks for everything" - Luka Doncic sends somber message to Mavericks team group chat after being traded to the Lakers

Luka Doncic was widely considered to be the face of the franchise for the Dallas Mavericks for years to come. That all changed when Doncic was traded to the Lakers on Saturday night for a package including big man Anthony Davis. The trade caught the basketball world off guard, especially those involved in the trade.

Doncic didn't have much time to prepare himself as the trade was not known to be a possibility until it was announced it happened. After Doncic had found out about the news, he sent a somber message to the Mavericks' team group chat:

Expand Tweet

"Thanks for everything."

For a team that made the NBA Finals just one season ago with Luka Doncic leading the way, it's hard not to be shocked about the move. Doncic will now head to Los Angeles to suit up for the Lakers, which he will look to bring back to the promised land, as he almost did with the Mavericks last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback