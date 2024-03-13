Bradley Beal admits losing sleep after Boston Celtics loss, hungry for rematch

The Phoenix Suns' recent loss to the Boston Celtics on March 9 left a bitter taste for Bradley Beal. Despite their best efforts, the Suns lost to the Celtics at home by 10 points. The three-time NBA All-Star admits that he lost sleep after the encounter and marked his calendar for their upcoming rematch with the Celtics on March 14.

The Suns (38-27) are sixth in the Western Conference standings and are coming off a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their recent game was a bounce-back victory after losing to the Boston Celtics two nights prior.

Bradley Beal shared that he couldn't get any sleep after their tough loss to the Celtics. He admits that the current NBA standings leader is indeed a tough team to beat and is excited about the upcoming competition.

“Can’t wait,” Beal said. “Can’t wait. I didn’t really sleep after the game. I don’t think anybody did. It was a great, competitive game, but we felt we let one go. That’s a tough team. We don’t want to take anything away from them. We know it’s going to be the same team on Thursday.”

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns are set to clash at the TD Garden on March 14, with the tip-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How did Bradley Beal perform against the Boston Celtics on March 8?

The Boston Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns on their home court, with the final score settling at 117-107. Devin Booker couldn't play the game due to an injury, so a lot was on the shoulders of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

In almost 38 minutes of action, Beal scored 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Aside from the scoring, the former Florida Gator chipped in one rebound, four assists and three steals.

The top scorer of the night for the Suns was Kevin Durant who put up 45 points along with 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal. Bol Bol and Jusuf Nurkic round up the double-digit scorers for Phoenix, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

On the other side, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 points, while four other Celtics scored in double figures.

This upcoming matchup between the Celtics and Suns marks their second and last encounter of the 2023–24 season.