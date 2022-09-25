“I’ve shown I can be an All-NBA player, I’ve checked every box” –Bradley Beal believes he has accomplished several benchmarks in the league, says winning the championship is now the top priority on his list

As a three-time NBA All-Star, Bradley Beal has proved to be one of the best scorers in the league. Despite that, over the course of his 10 years in the league, Beal and the Washington Wizards have fallen short of being true contenders. While elite players like John Wall and Russell Westbrook have come and gone, Beal has remained.

Going into the upcoming season, Beal is focused on winning a championship. The goal is a lofty one for a team that hasn't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Despite that, with a productive offseason behind them, where they acquired Delon Wright, the Wizards could make a statement.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington, Beal spoke about his goals for the season:

"I’ve shown I can score with the best of them. I’ve shown I can be an All-Star. I’ve shown I can be an All-NBA player. I’ve checked every box. Now I have to win and be a winner. That’s my final box that I want to check and will check."

With the Eastern Conference becoming increasingly stacked in recent years, Bradley Beal and the Wizards could face an uphill battle.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards' quest for an NBA championship

Bradley Beal in action for the Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors.

The offseason saw the Eastern Conference return to its former glory. The Brooklyn Nets were able to keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, leaving many to believe them to be Eastern Conference favorites. With Ben Simmons poised to make his Nets debut, the Washington Wizards' goal of winning a championship got significantly tougher.

Another Eastern Conference team that will be looking to have a breakout year is the Atlanta Hawks. With offensive powerhouse Trae Young now paired with All-Star Dejounte Murray, they will be a serious threat in the playoffs.

The Wizards front office has done its part to ensure success for the franchise. In addition to re-signing Bradley Beal and acquiring Delon Wright, the team also signed veteran forward Taj Gibson. An energizing presence in the locker room and on the court, Gibson's reputation as a leader could be crucial.

However, in comparison to other teams, the Wizards definitely have a weaker roster. The challenge that Bradley Beal has set for himself is a tough one. Only time will tell how far he can go in turning it into a reality.

