"Bradley Beal coming off the bench": Lou Williams, 3-time 6th Man of the Year, has bold suggestion for Suns

Bradley Beal coming off the bench? Lou Williams thinks the Suns should take a shot. His suggestion comes after the Phoenix Suns suffered back-to-back losses in Game 1 and 2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, believes Beal could be an excellent addition to the Phoenix Suns coming off the bench. To the former 17-year NBA player, his idea is to have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant wear down Minnesota's starters and let Beal work with the second unit. Beal hasn't come off the bench since the 2015-16 season. He started all 53 regular-season games in Phoenix this season.

"Is it a time now for the Phoenix Suns, where they explore the idea of maybe Bradley Beal coming off the bench? And pairing up with IT (Isaiah Thomas)?" Williams said.

Williams also expressed his disappointment with the Suns management for not having a natural point guard throughout the entire season. While Beal is an excellent scorer, integrating him into the sixth-man role in the Suns' system would require a strategic approach, and the team needs a player who can fill the point guard position effectively.

Bradley Beal calls for Suns to respond to hostile crowd after passive performance

The Phoenix Suns have lost the first two games of their series against the Timberwolves, both of which were played in Minnesota, falling 120-95 in Game 1 and then 105-93. As they head back to Phoenix for the next two games at the Target Center, with Game 3 on Friday, they are in jeopardy of getting swept.

"These 20,000 in here aren't going to cheer for us, Williams said. "They're not going to feel sorry for us. They started screaming 'Wolves in 4!' You can tell their energy. It's up to us to go out, get it done and making sure we're on the same page collectively."

The Suns' Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal struggled against the Timberwolves' top-ranked defense in the first two playoff games. Their combined shooting percentage was 44.5% from 2-point range and 32.3% from beyond the arc. Can they make a comeback, or are they destined for a first-round exit?

