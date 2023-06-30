Bradley Beal was finally introduced by the Phoenix Suns as a member of the team. Beal, one of the NBA’s best players, has never been surrounded by this type of talent in his career.

“Big Panda” wanted to play with superstars who could share with him the load of carrying a team. He remembered the last time he played with a big-time player and what it did to his game:

"I'll be pushed. Last time I was around that was Russ. Seeing Russ every single day, his work ethic, his mentality. That took my game to another level. I think it’ll be the same thing here.

Beal added:

“[I’m] Around a championship coach, around KD, who has two [championships], Book [Booker], who has played in the finals, DA [Ayton] has played in the finals. Their mentality is gonna be a lot different than what I’ve seen. I’m excited for it."

Bradley Beal played only one season (2020-21) with Russell Westbrook. During that year, the former MVP nearly finished the campaign averaging a triple-double and led the NBA in assists (11.7 APG).

Beal, on the other hand, had the best scoring game of his career. He put up 31.3 points per game and almost beat Steph Curry for the scoring title. “Big Panda” shot 48.5% from the field, including 34.9% from behind the arc.

After Russell Westbrook was traded to the LA Lakers, Bradley Beal’s game took a dip. Over the next two seasons, he played just 90 games for the Washington Wizards, averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Without “Russ,” Beal shot 48.0%, hitting just 33.3% of his 3-pointers.

In Phoenix, the attention will be squarely on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal may not get more opportunities to light up the score sheet with all the focus of opposing defenses directed at the superstar duo.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will have to do more on both ends to carry the Phoenix Suns

Who the Phoenix Suns will get to fill out the roster is anybody’s guess. Unless they trade Deandre Ayton, which they reportedly won’t, Phoenix’s bench will likely be composed of players looking for a minimum contract.

The Kyrie Irving rumors almost seemed hilarious. Phoenix’s best offer for him is a $3 million contract. He would be arguably insane to leave roughly $45 million on the table just to reunite with Kevin Durant.

Frank Vogel seems determined to bring back Cam Payne, whose contract is only partially guaranteed. The Suns also exercised a team option on Ish Wainwright. Regardless of who they add, the superstar quartet will have to do more next season.

On defense, Bradley Beal will have to show more effort on that end, something he hasn’t consistently shown in his career. Kevin Durant’s rim protection and help defense, which were elite in last year’s playoffs, will have to be sustained.

Devin Booker, without Chris Paul, has to be a better playmaker as well.

The severely undermanned LA Clippers exploited the Phoenix Suns’ lack of depth last season. They pushed the Suns even without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing only in Games 1 and 2.

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData



It’s… NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Suns are unlikely to trade Deandre Ayton, per @Gambo987 The Suns are unlikely to trade Deandre Ayton, per @Gambo987 https://t.co/MfuXvrgVu8 If this report is true and not just a smokescreen, it’s more evidence that the Phoenix Suns just don’t know what they are doing. Their only available avenue to get more depth and flexibility is to trade Ayton for 2-3 quality role players to at least get SOME depth.It’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If this report is true and not just a smokescreen, it’s more evidence that the Phoenix Suns just don’t know what they are doing. Their only available avenue to get more depth and flexibility is to trade Ayton for 2-3 quality role players to at least get SOME depth. It’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Suns’ supporting cast last season may turn out to be better than what GM James Jones can string together by training camp. It means that during the 82-game grind, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton have to shoulder heavier burdens.

