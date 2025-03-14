Bradley Beal feels disrespected by Suns organization amid interest from Western Conference contender

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline last month, Bradley Beal's name repeatedly popped up in trade talks. Given that Jimmy Butler was hell-bent on joining Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix, the belief was that Phoenix would try to put together a four or five team trade that would send Beal elsewhere and open the door for Butler to join the Suns.

Because Beal has a no-trade clause attached to his contract from his time in Washington, and Miami wasn't interested in any of Phoenix's other assets, a deal never came to fruition. While the team is looking ahead to the future, Beal feels disrespected.

Between a move to the bench, which some have theorized could have been made as a way to try and force him out, and the trade talks, Bradley Beal revealed to ESPN in an interview that he feels disrespected by the Suns organization despite the interest from Houston.

"I'm human, so I have to really take a step back and just kind of look at the big picture. And my biggest thing is when I came here I want to win. I've scored 30 points a game. I've been an All-Star. I've been All-NBA. I want to win.

"That's always been my label -- I haven't won anything. So whatever that looks like for the team, whether that's me coming up the bench, whether it's me starting, whether it's me, whatever it is, I'm going to do it. Do I agree with it? Hell, no, but I'm not going to be that guy."

"I'm smiling every day," - Bradley Beal opens up on the importance of staying positive throughout periods of uncertainty

While Bradley Beal wasn't happy with the mid-season trade talks, he echoed a similar sentiment to Kevin Durant while discussing a trade. Much like his teammate, if a trade is inevitable, he's more receptive to an off-season trade than a mid-season trade.

Leading up to the deadline, Kevin Durant's name popped up in trade talks, with reports suggesting that the Suns had a deal in place that would send him back to Golden State.

Instead, Durant put the kibosh on the whole thing, indicating that he had no desire to uproot his life midway through the year. As he told Draymond Green after the deadline, however, if an offseason trade is in the cards, then so be it.

During the aforementioned interview with ESPN, Bradley Beal spoke about the importance of staying positive during periods of uncertainty, while also revealing that he'd be more open to being dealt away this summer.

"We're all human beings, man. ... We have every right to question what's going on. You have every right to say, 'Why me?' But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need. I'm still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I'm smiling every day."

"It is a different deal in the summer. Everything is kind of more laid out on the table. You got more options."

Whether Houston is able to pull off an offseason trade that brings Bradley Beal to the Rockets, only time will tell.

