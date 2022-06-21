"I never would have imagined that kids would say I'm their favorite player" - Bradley Beal flattered by draft prospects looking up to him

Bradley Beal is one of the best scorers in the NBA and will enter the 11th year of his career next season.

Beal is turning 29 later this month, and his impending free agency decision is among the hot topics around the league. He's also feeling flattered after a bunch of rookies revealed they patterned their game after his.

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington, Beal expressed his happiness at gaining respect from the younger players. The Washington Wizards star knows he's a great scorer, averaging 22.1 points in his career. He's also battled injuries during his career, while helping his community along the way.

"It's surreal. It's really surreal because I was those kids looking up to pro players and looking up to guys that I watched play," Beal said. "I never would have imagined that kids would say I'm their favorite player or that they would model their game after me. Like, what?

"That speaks volumes, and that kind of puts me at ease a lot of times because I am tough on myself. I do hear critics and stuff like that. So, it kind of makes me sit back and think, 'You know what, maybe I am doing something right, maybe I'm not as bad as people may think or whatever is out there.'"

Some of the young prospects Bradley Beal has inspired include Shaedon Sharpe, Jaden Hardy and Shareef O'Neal.

Sharpe revealed during his pre-draft news conference that he modeled his game after Beal's. Meanwhile, Hardy told reporters after his pre-draft workout that he watches a lot of the Wizards star's film.

O'Neal, on the other hand, has first-hand experience working with Beal. He's been battling Beal's AAU team since high school. Shareef recently caught up with the three-time All-Star during his workout with the Wizards.

"Bradley's been my boy. He's seen me since I was in high school," O'Neal said. "He's real cool, and I love his game."

Bradley Beal's free agency decision

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal is expected to decline his $36.4 million player option for next season and become a free agent. Beal now has the power to choose his next team after years of being involved in trade rumors. However, the Washington Wizards have the power to give him the most money.

According to CBS Sports, the Wizards can give Beal a five-year deal worth around $250 million. The report noted that Beal has already made a decision regarding his future. He's not expected to make any announcements until after free agency officially begins on June 30.

The Wizards have a nice core of players surrounding Bradley Beal. They acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline. They also have Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, as well as the 10th pick in the upcoming draft.

