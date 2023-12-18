Bradley Beal Injury: Phoenix Suns star gives positive update regarding ankle injury after scary landing

Bradley Beal is out once again due to an ankle injury he suffered Friday against the New York Knicks after recently returning from his back injury earlier this season. Several reports predicted that Beal would be out for several weeks, which could see him on hiatus until January. But a recent report suggests that the Phoenix Suns star could come back sooner rather than later.

Suns beat writer Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic recently tweeted an update on Beal. He tweeted that Beal told him that he is optimistic about his situation. Beal reportedly said that he could already move around with his injured ankle and is hoping he can make his way back within two weeks.

"Today I woke up a lot better," Beal said. "I can put a lot of weight on my foot. I can walk around. Very promising."

This is reassuring for Suns fans as the big three of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant could be in full force sooner than anticipated.

Should the Suns keep an injury-prone Bradley Beal?

Before joining Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix, Bradley Beal was a star for the Washington Wizards. Alongside John Wall for most of his career, Beal and Wall were a lethal combo in the NBA. However, the reason why Washington never found success during their tenure was due to both stars being injury-prone.

It's no secret that not being available, especially if it's a star, can ruin a team's chances of winning. Fortunately for the Phoenix Suns, they have two other stars in Booker and Durant. However, the reason why the Suns acquired Beal was to make them one of the league's most unstoppable teams this season.

However, Beal dealt with a back injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the first quarter of the season, playing just six games. Now he's dealing with an ankle injury which only prolongs what should've been a dominant season for Phoenix (13-12), who are 10th in the Western Conference.

While many teams have been acquiring as many stars as possible, the Suns might want to rethink having a big three if Bradley Beal continues to get injured. Looking at how Phoenix is performing, having a readily available efficient role player might be a better option compared to having a sidelined star.