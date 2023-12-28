Bradley Beal Injury: Phoenix Suns star guard looks sharp in warmups, could return sooner than expected

Bradley Beal has played in only six of the Phoenix Suns’ 29 games this season. He was sidelined in 19 out of his team’s first 22 contests due to lower back spasms. “Big Panda” then sprained his ankle on Dec. 15 against the New York Knicks.

The Suns announced a day after the Knicks game that the three-time All-Star would be evaluated in two weeks. Beal has missed another four games since spraining his ankle. He is shelved until at least the early part of January.

The former Washington Wizards superstar has made strides in his recovery. He is already participating in pre-game warmups with the Suns in Houston to take on the Rockets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Duane Rankin had this to report:

“Scheduled re-evaluation start of January. Frank Vogel said if he can come back sooner he will.”

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns patiently kept Bradly Beal under wraps until he recovered from his lower back issues. He said in the past that the team was being extra careful with what he was dealing with. Phoenix didn’t want to rush him even when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant badly needed help.

Although there is a chance that Beal could return sooner, the Suns are still likely erring on the side of caution. The team is reeling, having lost 9-of-12 games, and could use Beal’s scoring. Rushing him to return, though, will be a mistake they can’t afford to make.

In the Phoenix Suns’ 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, Durant and Booker couldn’t get themselves going on offense. Bradley Beal’s presence may have made a big difference in that game. Instead, he was on the sidelines playing cheerleader.

The Suns will be hoping for an early return, but they will not let him skip steps. In the meantime, the shooting guard has insisted that he’s been incredibly patient in his rehab.

Phoenix Suns will be hoping to end 3-game losing streak without Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns continue to battle while waiting for the return of Bradley Beal. They are on the road to face the Rockets. Fortunately for Phoenix, the team will be getting back starting center Jusuf Nurkic. The big man sat out in the team’s Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks for personal reasons.

Furthermore, Josh Okogie (ankle soreness) and Nassir Little (orbital fracture), have also been cleared to play. The two can help Kevin Durant and Devin Booker carry the team.

Expand Tweet

Eric Gordon will also continue to play the shooting guard position until Bradley Beal is healthy enough to take over.