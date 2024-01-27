Bradley Beal injury: Suns HC Frank Vogel fears star guard could miss more time after brutal injury

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal's injury woes are back. As the Suns' seven-game winning streak got snapped by the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Beal took a shot to his face on a Myles Turner drive, which broke his nose. Suns head coach Frank Vogel disclosed the latest injury update for Beal after the game.

Vogel fears Beal could miss more time. The former three-time All-Star has already missed a significant chunk of the season with a back issue and an ankle sprain. The latter and Friday's broken nose injury were unfortunate instances as they were contract injuries.

The Suns were seeing their big three's chemistry developing after they played their 14th game together, so this is a big blow. The sample size suggests that the Suns are top-heavy and need all their stars to be available to be a winning team.

A broken nose could lead to a three-week absence for Bradley Beal. If he does miss that much time, he could be back after the All-Star break. The Suns recently improved to 26-18 after their seven-game winning streak with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal available. They dropped to 26-19 after Friday's loss to Indiana.

The Western Conference playoff race has 12 legitimate contenders fighting it off, so the Suns could face significant difficulty in maintaining this record without Beal in the lineup.

Bradley Beal Injury: When will Suns guard return? Exploring possible timeline

Beal's averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 51/39/76 splits. His point production is less, but his efficiency has been key in taking defensive attention off Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who recently dropped 46 and 62-point games in his last two outings.

The Suns don't have a third option behind Durant and Booker, who can play as consistently as Beal. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen's performances have been streaky, so Phoenix hasn't been able to rely on them a lot.

