Throught the first two weeks of the season, there have been multiple Bradley Beal injury updates. The latest news regarding the Phoenix Suns guard is not what the team wanted to hear.

On Friday afternoon, reports emerged that Bradley Beal is still dealing with a back injury. He is set to be re-evaluated again in three weeks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phoenix Suns traded for Beal this offseason to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, things have not gone how they might have hoped. Due to this injury and Booker missing time, all three stars have yet to play in a game together this season.

Phoenix sacrificed depth for star power this year, and the gamble is not paying off for them. They've managed to barely stay afloat, but are on the back end of the standings in the Western Conference. Currently, the Suns sit in ninth place with a record of 5-6.

Battling injury is nothing new to Beal, as he's constantly struggled to stay on the floor in his NBA career. Since 2019, he has only played in 60 or more games one time. Last season for the Wizards, he played in just 50.

How many games has Bradley Beal played in this season?

Before the Bradley Beal injury update, he did appear in a handful of games for the Phoenix Suns. After missing the first seven games of the year, he made his debut on November 8th against the Chicago Bulls.

In his first appearance for his new team, Bradley Beal posted a stat line of 13 points and four assists in 23 minutes of action. His best performance for the Suns came a few days later in a one-point loss to the LA Lakers. Beal played 33 minutes that night and finished with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Beal's final appearance before going back on the injury report came on November 12th against the OKC Thunder. He put together a solid outing, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Based on this update, the Suns will evaluate Beal again in early December. Over the next three weeks, Phoenix has eight games on the schedule. Some of their upcoming opponents include the Golden State Warriors and top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

With Beal back on the shelf for the foreseeable future, it will be on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to try and turn things around for Phoenix. After entering the season as a clear finals contender, things do not look great for the Suns to start the regular season.