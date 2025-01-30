"Bradley Beal just like us" - NBA fans react to Suns guard's perplexed look after Chris Finch gets tossed

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. It was Finch's first career ejection, firing up the Timberwolves to get a 121-113 win. Fans reacted to Bradley Beal's perplexed reaction to the disqualification call.

With the game close with five minutes left in the third quarter, Finch was speaking to referee CJ Washington about a previous play. Washington was ready to give the ball to Beal, but Finch seemingly said something and was promptly called for his second technical foul.

The Suns guard had a bemused look on his face, freezing with his hands still in the same position when he was about to receive the ball. It was a meme-worthy face from the $251 million man, who's now coming off the bench.

NBA fans reacted to Bradley Beal's confused look, and some could even relate to it, as it's a natural response to seeing a shouting match in front of you. Anthony Edwards quickly got into the action, taking Chris Finch away after he had got into CJ Washington's face.

"Bradley Beal just like us," a fan tweeted.

"Beal's reaction is everything. And his face is like "what is happening?" Real entertainment," one claimed.

"Beal thought HE got ejected for about half a second," another remarked.

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to a potential Jimmy Butler trade, with Bradley Beal as a potential centerpiece going to Miami. However, Beal has a no-trade clause, which he needs to waive for any deal to happen.

"Rumor has it that he is still waiting to inbound the ball," a fan wrote.

"Legend has it that Beal is still holding his hands out for that ball to this day," one joked.

"Why did Beal not move his arms?," another asked.

As for Chris Finch, the NBA will likely fine him for his transgressions. Finch's fired-up ejection might have helped his players get their focus and get the win.

Chris Finch was already angry entering Wednesday's game

Chris Finch was already angry entering Wednesday's game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Not known for having a short fuse, Chris Finch was apparently upset even before the game had started. The Star Tribune's Chris Hine reported that multiple players were surprised by Finch's frustration and disappointment during the team's film session in the morning.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker claimed that Finch was yelling at everybody and wasn't happy with what he was seeing from the team. Anthony Edwards even joked that his coach went to sleep angry and chose violence when he woke up in the morning.

With their win over the Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 26-21 for the season. They play the Utah Jazz next on Thursday for their second game of a back-to-back.

