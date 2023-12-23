Bradley Beal looks for light at the end of the tunnel, fighting through his injuries: "Try to find a positive"

On Dec. 17 against the New York Knicks, Bradley Beal suffered a right ankle sprain. The Phoenix Suns star stepped on the foot of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo after hitting a 3-pointer. He exited after just five minutes and did not return to finish the game.

The following day, reports came out that tests on his injured ankle were negative. The Suns, however, will keep him out for at least the next few games. Phoenix has not given a definite schedule for his return.

Bradley Beal sat out the entire November as he dealt with back spasms and played just 19 of the Suns’ first 22 games. It’s anybody’s guess when he will return to help his team.

Here’s what “Big Panda” had to say when asked to comment about his challenging situation (via Marc J. Spears):

“It’s a frustrating thing. It’s a frustrating state to be in but you try to find the positives in all of that. What’s the message that I’m trying to learn? I’m very faith-based and spiritual, so, ‘God, what messages are you trying to say to me?’

“‘Be patient, be more patient. You need just a few more days, a few more weeks to get past it. You’re not ready yet.’ And my biggest thing that helps me through it all is staying positive, man. Positive. Positive. Positive.”

The Phoenix Suns sent Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal in the offseason. Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are expected to carry the team deep into the playoffs. Reaching the postseason, however, is going to be challenging as the trio have battled injuries all season long.

Beal, Booker and Durant have played just two games together this season. They lost 116-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 13 and to the New York Knicks two nights later. The Suns’ new Big Three Era didn’t start the way many thought it would.

Still, the season is very long. “Big Panda” is staying positive and hoping they will all be healthy to make some noise this season.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will have to carry the Phoenix Suns without Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns are left with no choice but to rely more on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to fight for the playoffs. Until Bradley Beal returns, the two superstars will have to do more than usual to carry the team.

Durant is having another MVP-level season. He is averaging 31.0 points on 51.8% shooting, including 46.7% from deep. Out of Phoenix’s trio of superstars, he has played the most this season.

Devin Booker has smoothly transitioned from shooting guard to becoming the Suns’ primary playmaker. He remains a deadly scorer, though. “Book” is averaging 27.9 points, 8.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns have gotten decent contributions from the rest of the roster. However, they can only go as far as Durant and Booker can take them. The team is hoping it will have Bradley Beal sooner rather than later.