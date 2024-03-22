Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adam's thrilled after thunderous dunk vs Hawks

The Phoenix Suns were able to pick up a home victory against the Atlanta Hawks with Bradley Beal helping the team to the win. The three-time NBA All-Star's wife, Kamiah Adams, couldn't help but react to one of the best plays from the 13-point victory inside the halls of the Footprint Center in Arizona.

The play happened at the 9:58 mark of the fourth quarter while Bradley Beal was fulfilling his point guard duties. Coming from the half-court, he assessed the Hawks' defensive formation while being guarded by Dejounte Murray.

Jusuf Nurkic came by the elbow three to plant a screen as Oneka Okongwu made a switch to guard Beal. The former Florida Gator got Murray back as his main defender and he went strong on his right, eluding while the defensive stance was still getting planted.

Blowing by Murray with a burst of speed, Beal found an opening with both Murray and Okongwu trying to catch up on him at the elbow. By the rim, Vit Krejci jumped to contest the jump but was too late as Beal was too high with the ball and stuffed the dunk in.

After one of the best plays of the game, Kamiah Adams gave props to the dunk by reposting it on her Instagram story.

"On theyyy headddddd! (Hammer emoji) Yeahhhhhhh babbbbby!!!!" captioned Adams.

Bradley Beal almost had a double-double for the Phoenix Suns during the win against the Atlanta Hawks

Primarily a playmaker, Bradley Beal finished the game with 12 points, nine assists, four rebounds and one block. He shot 4-of-7 from the field and made 2-of-4 of his three-pointers. It wasn't a perfect game as he also committed five turnovers, the most on his team.

The night belonged to Devin Booker, who led the team in scoring with 30 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Eric Gordon came off the bench with 21 points. Kevin Durant was playing more of a support role for his team but still managed to chip in 19 points.

The Suns improved to 41-29 and this was their second consecutive win. They are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks (behind on tiebreakers) in the NBA Western Conference standings and are seventh in the current standings.

The Phoenix Suns will be starting a five-game road trip and will kick it off with back-to-back matchups with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on March 23 and 25.