Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams ecstatic to rendezvous with Isaiah Thomas' wife Kayla courtside

Isaiah Thomas signed another 10-day deal with the Phoenix Suns, which means he will be on the team for the rest of the regular season. This meant his wife, Kayla Thomas, was at the game and she was seen in the Instagram stories of Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams.

Adams and Thomas excitedly embraced in the clip.

Thomas and Adams meet up at the Suns game.

Beal and Thomas were previously teammates on the Washington Wizards during the 2019 season. Thomas played in 40 games in that campaign, averaging 12.2 points per game.

Isaiah Thomas' potential role with the Suns

Isaiah Thomas has had a limited role since joining the Phoenix Suns, playing in just three games thus far, averaging 3.7 minutes per match.

He went 0-for-1 in his debut, the 115-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 20, also registering an assist. Thomas appeared in the 128-103 loss to the OKC Thunder on March 29, going 2-for-4 for 5 points and an assist.

Thomas then came in for the final minute of the Suns' 122-101 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and did not register a stat.

Thomas could see his role increase as the Suns still do not have a certified point guard. Thomas’ veteran experience could be used in the playoffs to run the second unit and set up his teammates in point guard fashion. Thomas could work in the offense without taking shots away from weapons like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

Phoenix fans want more of Isaiah Thomas on the floor, as he could bring some leadership to the second unit, which is less experienced than the veteran starting five. Thomas could offer a calming presence to lead the younger players when the stars are on the bench and hold others accountable as the Suns make their playoff run.

Phoenix is surging even without Isaiah Thomas playing much, winning two in a row and seven of their last 10.

The recent form has helped Phoenix into sixth in the West. That is a crucial position as the top six are guaranteed a playoff berth in the first round thus avoiding the play-in tournament.

Phoenix is just 0.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks in fifth. They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans but hold the tiebreaker over the Pels, sending them down to seventh. They are 0.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings in eighth and 1.5 games ahead of the LA Lakers in ninth.