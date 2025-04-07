Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams flaunting new diamond grillz gets nod of approval from McKenzie Caldwell-Pope: "Texas girls in me needs one"

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams, took to Instagram to flaunt her new diamond grillz. Adams posted a video of her singing a song. The video ends with her smiling and flaunting her diamond grillz. She captioned the video:

“Had to hop on the trend since @luxegrillz went crazy with the opal & diamonds! 💎 ✨”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife, McKenzie, dropped her reaction to Adams’ new jewellery:

“Yaaaaassssss! The Texas girl in me needs one! 😬”

Kamiah Adams replied to McKenzie’s comment:

“@mckenzieinthemirror let’s goooooo!!! Whenever you want”

Check out their reactions below:

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope and Kamiah Adams' interaction under her post

Bradley Beal and Adams have been married since 2020. They decided to tie the knot after dating for five years and share three children. Beal is averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game through 50 appearances for the Suns.

He is posting his lowest points average since the 2014-15 season. As a result, the Suns have struggled despite having All-NBA caliber players in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference and trail the No.10-seeded Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games.

Beadley Beal is currently in the third year of a five-year contract containing a player option for the final year. This contract will see Beal earn $251,019,650, as per Spotrac.

Bradley Beal remains unlikely to waive his no-trade clause due to wife Kamiah Adams and family

There was much noise surrounding Bradley Beal ahead of the NBA's trade deadline this season. Many reports suggested that the Suns were looking to move on from Beal, in a trade that would potentially get them Jimmy Butler.

But Beal's no-trade clause made it impossible for Phoenix to make a move. Despite all the drama, Beal is still unlikely to waive his no-trade clause. A report from the Athletic explained why:

“Beal, his wife, and two kids moved from Washington to Los Angeles and then full-time to Phoenix all in the past couple of years. A trade would mean either uprooting his two sons once again or leaving them to play elsewhere."

Bradley Beal's dedication to his family is clear to see, and he even took to Instagram two weeks back to wish his wife on her birthday:

"It’s awesome to see the woman and amazing mother you’ve become. Thank you for unforgettable memories and laughs! I hope this next year continues to bring you peace, joy, and happiness. We celebrate you today and every day. I love you 💙"

