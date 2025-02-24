There are a handful of NBA players whose children have developed into star athletes and Bradley Beal's son, Deuce, may be looking to follow in his father's footsteps. Bradley “Deuce” Beal II, who is six years old, showed off his impressive moves on the football field this week, with his proud mother, Kamiah Adams, catching all the action.

On Sunday, Adams posted a clip of Deuce pulling off an incredible run. After receiving a handoff from the quarterback, he can be seen hitting the edge and breaking free before running down the left side of the field. Deuce showed off his speed, outrunning several off the opposing team's players to score a touchdown.

Kamiah Adams could not contain her excitement after seeing the exciting play and posted the following message to go with her post:

"Yeah deuce!!! Touchdownnnnnnnnnnnn"

Adams and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal had plenty to cheer about on the day. She added the following caption to go with Sunday's post:

"Great day of sports for the Beal’s!! 🤘🏽All the way down the field for a touchdown! Yeah deuce!!! @bealboys3"

Earlier in the day, Adams had posted a clip of their second son, Braylon, weaving through defenders to score a touchdown of his own in a flag football game.

To top it all off, Bradley Beal also had a strong outing for the Suns on Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds and an assist. Overall, it turned out to be a great weekend for the athletes in the Beal family.

Kamiah Adams jokingly demands another child after Bradley Beal's heartwarming moment with goddaughter

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Following the Phoenix Suns' win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Nov. 8, Bradley Beal was spotted on the court spending time with his goddaughter. The special moment captured the hearts of fans and of his wife, Kamiah Adams.

Adams jokingly demanded that the she and her husband have a daughter. She even called on the fans to help out, adding the following message on her Instagram story:

"Ok Brad with our god daughters is melting my heart. Y'all go spam his comments and tell him give me a daughter 😂"

Photo Credit: Kamiah Adams' IG story

Adam and Beal first met through another NBA guard, John Wall, who played on the Washington Wizards with Beal. They got married in 2020 and have three boys together.

