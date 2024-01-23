Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams rocks $389 Louis Vuitton jacket at Suns vs Pacers game

Kamiah Adams, wife of NBA star Bradley Beal, arrived to support her husband during the Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers game. Sitting on the sidelines, Kamiah wore an elegant Louis Vuitton Bomber Jacket.

Kamiah Adams' IG story

The Monogram Jacquard jacket was a revisited iconic signature piece from the brand. It also has a unique staple gender-fluid cut with an unlined wool as the base. The sleeves have a contrasty-washed silk material. Featuring double-piped pockets, it has a Monogram canvas tab on the cuff.

Adams paired the jacket with a black dress. The jacket carries a price tag of $389 and is listed for purchase on the Louis Vuitton website and stores. It can also be purchased from various resellers.

A look at Kamiah Adams' professional career

Kamiah Adams is a model, actress, and social media personality who has garnered a significant following on platforms such as Instagram.

She has established herself as an influencer and entrepreneur. Beyond her significant social media following, including over 824k Instagram followers and 70k YouTube subscribers, she owns XO by Kamiah, a cosmetics brand she launched in 2015.

Furthermore, Kamiah maintains a notable presence on YouTube, where she shares insights into her life and offers updates on various aspects, including the family's plans following Bradley Beal's move to Phoenix.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is around $500K.

Bradley Beal met Kamiah Adams through his former teammate

Bradley Beal, the celebrated NBA star of the Phoenix Suns, has not only dazzled on the basketball court but has also captured attention off the court with his marriage to Kamiah Adams-Beal. Familiar to many from her appearance on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," Kamiah Adams-Beal's multifaceted talent as a model and actress has made her a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Despite her Belgian roots, Kamiah was raised in Compton, California, and attended Cerritos College before pursuing her successful career. Interestingly, Beal's introduction to Kamiah was initiated through a connection with his former teammate, John Wall. In 2015, during their time in an LA bar, Wall introduced Beal to Kamiah.

The couple's fairytale continued with Bradley proposing to Kamiah on a Ferris wheel in Las Vegas after their first date, and later, he proposed again on a Ferris wheel in Washington D.C. They eventually tied the knot in 2020, although the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to their successful careers and high-profile status, the couple also shares the joy of parenting, with three sons: Bradley Beal II, Braylen Beal, and Braxton. Kamiah actively documents their family life on their YouTube channel, "The Beal Family," and shares glimpses of their sons on her Instagram, indicating the ever-present bond of family and love that defines the Beal household.

