Bradley Beal sounds off on potential Wizards moving to Virginia: “You can’t move the team out of D.C” 

Former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is among the people upset about the planned move of the Washington Wizards from D.C. to Alexandria, Virginia. Earlier this month, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis announced he wants to move the Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals to Virginia.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the parent company that controls the Wizards and Capitals, is looking to build a $2 billion sports and entertainment sports complex that would include an arena, music venue, retail outlets and hotels.

"There is no moving to Virginia. What is that, Ted Leonsis?" Beal said, "We love you to death. We understand what you want to do and are trying to do. But you can't move the team out of D.C. It's Chocolate City. As a league, we need it. It has to stay in D.C. now."

"I hope the team stays. It's good for the city." Beal went on, "It creates a little bit of a problem, just my personal opinion, if it moves to Virginia. It's probably similar to how people felt when the Washington Commanders moved to Maryland. It is a tough thing. We just got to get everybody back to D.C."

Bradley Beal averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during his time with the Wizards. The Washington Wizards dealt Beal to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade that involved sending Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry torches the Washington Wizards in Jordan Poole's homecoming

Jordan Poole returned to Chase Center when the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The eventful evening began with a well-deserved tribute video for Poole, who played a vital role in the Dub's 2022 championship run.

However, the game quickly became about Poole's former teammate Steph Curry, who racked up 30 points, 7 assists, and 8 made threes in the contest. Curry played just 27 minutes due to the blowout score. The game was his 75th with at least 8 made threes.

Jordan Poole did not have the best of games, going a dismal three of 12 from the three-point line. The Warriors however were in rhythm, shooting 40 percent from three, with the Splash Brothers pair of Curry and Klay Thompson combining to sink 11 threes.

The Wizards' rebounding woes continued to haunt them as Golden State out-rebounded them with a 57-39 difference. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. needs to fix the rebounding and defense issues before Washington gets back to action on December 26th against the Orlando Magic.