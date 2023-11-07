Bradley Beal Suns debut: Former Wizards All-Star in line to play vs Bulls

Bradley Beal could make his long-awaited debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Acquired in a blockbuster trade this summer, the guard has missed every game this season.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Beal could be in line to play against the Chicago Bulls. The star guard was upgraded to questionable on the injury report and will be a game-time decision.

The Suns vs. Bulls matchup tips off in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed with NBA League Pass.

Beal has been dealing with back issues that have sidelined him this season, which has seen Phoenix (3-4) get off to a rocky start. The Suns have also missed their star shooting guard, Devin Booker, for five games this season. He will be out once again with a calf injury for Wednesday’s contest against the Bulls.

The Suns will hope Beal returns to give them the boost they need without Booker’s top-tier scoring. Kevin Durant will likely have to shoulder the load once again. He has started every game and is averaging 29.9 points per game this season.

Durant is the sixth-highest scorer in the league right now. He has topped 30 points three times already in seven games. He is also shooting an efficient 52.1 percent from the field this season.

The Suns lack depth without their stars and constructed a top-heavy roster. Sixth-man Eric Gordon has been a solid spark plug scorer with 15.3 ppg.

However, he has had to start five of the seven games and is playing heavier than intended minutes. Beal’s return could improve Gordon’s production by letting him slip back into his sixth-man role.

Bradley Beal expectations

Bradley Beal has yet to suit up for his new team, the Phoenix Suns. Beal last played in an NBA game on March 21, when he was still with the Washington Wizards. He scored 16 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic.

Beal missed 32 games last season due to injury and load management. He averaged 23.2 ppg and 5.4 apg during the 2022-23 season.

He did play in two preseason games for Phoenix this season, scoring 11 points in each contest in limited action.

The Suns hope to get at least 20 points a night from Bradley Beal as he gets accustomed to his new team. It may be a rusty start after such a lengthy absence. The Suns may also limit his minutes if he does indeed return against Chicago.