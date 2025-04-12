Bradley Beals shares his honest intentions about being with Suns amid recent trade rumors

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has struggled since being traded from the Washington Wizards. Beal and the Suns have fallen short of expectations this season and his name has surfaced in numerous trade rumors.

However, per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, Bradley Beal hopes to continue at Phoenix despite those rumors.

"We couldn't put it together like we liked," Beal said. "But nobody hates the other man, nobody dislikes anybody else. I love Phoenix. I love being here. I hope that I can continue to be here."

However, Bradley Beal — who has two years, a $110 million balance and a no-trade clause on his existing deal per Sportrac — admitted to being aware that changes might come from the Suns organization's ownership.

"But we know Mat [Ishiba] is going to demand some changes, so we just got to be ready to hear what he wants to do."

The Phoenix Suns (36-45) snapped an eight-game losing run on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Beal recorded 21 points, four rebounds and six assists in the 117-98 home win.

Bradley Beal's season - swamped with injuries and inconsistencies - saw him average 17.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.7 apg in 53 games for the Suns.

What's next for Bradley Beal amid trade rumors?

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts during a game at the Footprint Center. (Credits: IMAGN)

Bradley Beal underperformed again as the Phoenix Suns failed to make the postseason. While changes are expected, Beal's contract situation is complicated and tricky to navigate.

Beal is reportedly owed $53 million next season and has a $51 million player option for the 2026/27 season. Per John Gambadoro of Burns and Gambo, the Suns are exploring ways to buy out his contract - and if that were to happen - the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors may be interested in his services.

The Heat and Nuggets have emerged as the top two suitors, with Spurs and the Warriors also in the running. The Suns had reportedly tried to move him on during the midseason trade but failed.

