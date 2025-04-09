  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Brain dead league" - NBA fans react to Michael Malone becoming fourth out of last six title-winning HCs to be fired

"Brain dead league" - NBA fans react to Michael Malone becoming fourth out of last six title-winning HCs to be fired

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 01:27 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets fire head coach Mike Malone - Source: Imagn

Michael Malone was shockingly relieved of his coaching duties for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. It was a firing nobody saw coming, considering how Malone led Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023.

Ad

With only three games remaining in the regular season, David Adelman will take charge of the team for the upcoming 2025 NBA Playoffs.

A Redditor pointed out that Malone became the fourth out of the last six NBA title-winning head coaches to get fired in the last five years. The other three are Mike Budenholzer (Bucks), Frank Vogel (Lakers) and Nick Nurse (Raptors).

Championship winning coaches that were fired in the last 5 years byu/Similar-Ostrich4142 innba
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans on social media had a lot to say regarding the firing of Michael Malone. Many were sour about Malone's departure and couldn't help but express their frustrations. Here's what some had to say on Reddit:

"Whoever wins this year will be gone in 3 years too. Brain dead league"
Comment byu/Similar-Ostrich4142 from discussion innba
Ad
"Malone the biggest surprise. Nurse and Bud kinda ran their course and Vogel didn’t deserve to get canned but it’s the Lakers and Bron so not surprising"
Comment byu/Similar-Ostrich4142 from discussion innba
Ad
"Being a coach sucks. Either you win and get zero credit or you lose and get all the blame," one said.

Other fans reacted to the Nuggets' surprise move to can Michael Malone.

"I totally don’t understand why they didn’t wait until after the playoffs. The Nuggets probably weren’t going to win, but they might’ve taken a series and that allows for a clean end to the season afterward without a PR disaster. Must’ve been something crazy behind the scenes," another said.
Ad
"The fact they’re 4th in the west right now and the playoffs are about to start? Probably the biggest surprise right f***ing there," another said.
"ngl this crazy and stupid," another said.

Michael Malone took responsibility for four-game losing skid before firing

With only three games remaining in the Denver Nuggets' regular season, no one was expecting Michael Malone to be abruptly fired. In most cases, it's either the head coaches get fired early to mid-season or after a team's season concludes.

Ad

Malone's firing comes amid a four-game losing skid. The now-former Nuggets head coach took ownership of the team's struggles after Denver's 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

“I’ll start with me: We’ve lost four games in a row and I’m never going to this-guy, that-guy. How about me, as a head coach, not doing my job to the best of my ability,” Malone said. “We haven’t lost four in a row in a long time. It’s really easy to be together and say ‘family’ when you win, but when you’re losing games, can you stay together?”

Looking at the NBA standings in the Western Conference, while the Denver Nuggets are sitting in fourth place, there's still a chance they could fall to the Play-In Tournament if they end up losing all of their remaining regular-season games.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी