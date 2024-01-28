"Brain sprain during warm up loading" - NBA fans troll Ben Simmons for making his 2nd comeback after injury in same season

The last time Ben Simmons stepped on an NBA court was in a 129-125 In-Season Tournament loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6. The Nets forward has been sidelined since then due to a lower back nerve impingement and is set to make his return on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This season, Simmons has only played in six games while averaging 6.5 points (52.8% shooting), 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. With the Brooklyn Nets in need of more options to make their roster more versatile, Simmons' return is a welcome sight for the team.

However, several NBA fans posted their reactions via X, mocking the three-time All-Star.

There's no mistaking that Ben Simmons' current production is a far cry from when he played in four seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons' back issues date to Oct. 20, 2018, his second season in Philadelphia. It has been a nagging injury concern for the Nets forward, which has hampered his progress and overall play.

He has not been the same All-Star-caliber type of player when the back concerns became a consistent issue. As he continued to miss games, NBA fans have grown tiresome in anticipation of his return, especially with his struggles on the court.

Ben Simmons talked about his anticipation of returning to the NBA court with his Brooklyn Nets

Nicknamed "Ben10," 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons spoke highly of his return progress as his comeback is close in sight, according to the Hartford Courant's C.J. Holmes.

"It was great," Simmons said. "I feel great. It was good to just be on the floor and get up and down and play and get some live situational things going for me. So, I'm excited to be back and looking forward to it.

"I just want to have an impact. I want them to win games. We haven't been winning lately. So it's one of those things where we have to get back on track. I'm looking forward to playing my role and helping this team win."

The Brooklyn Nets (18-27), who are 10th in the Eastern Conference, have only won three of their last 10 games. Their struggles offensively (18th, 114.4 rating) and defensively (17th, 115.8 rating) are visible this season.

It will be another adjustment for Simmons as he has been sidelined for a good duration of games this season. The process remains a challenge for the Nets forward despite finally being able to return as he will need to take it one game at a time.

