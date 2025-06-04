Brandin Podziemski takes a shot at the Knicks missing NBA Finals: "Would have been a sweep"

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski took a shot at the New York Knicks for missing the NBA Finals. The youngster believed the Knicks would have been swept by the Thunder if they had qualified over the Pacers. The Indiana team defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals in six games, making their first trip to the NBA finals in over 25 years.
During an appearance on the 'Up & Adams' podcast, the Wisconsin native weighed in on the NBA Finals. Expressing he was "excited" for it, Podziemski claimed he was "glad" it was the Pacers who qualified over the Knicks in the East.
"Yeah, I am super excited for it (the Finals), I am glad it was the Pacers, not the Knicks, because I feel like if it was the Knicks, it would have been a sweep," he said.
Taking shots at the franchise, the youngster explained his reasoning behind the hot take, as he claimed the Knicks didn't have "enough" to compete against the OKC Thunder.
"I don't think the Knicks had enough to compete with OKC both offensively and defensively, so I think the Pacers, in any given night, they play what 10 guys, I think. And there are games, all 10 of them score double figures. So you don't always necessarily know where the points are coming from with Indiana," he explained.
Although taking a dig at the franchise, Podziemski's evaluation of the Knicks wasn't without its merits. The Pacers showcased a more complete performance against them during the Eastern Conference finals, with their depth being a huge factor. The Knicks, on the other hand, overused their starting rotation, making them a predictable team.
Brandin Podziemski lays out his career plans for the next few years as he conveys his Olympic dream
During his recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Brandin Podziemski discussed various subjects with host Kay Adams, including his future goals. The youngster was seen making lofty plans for the coming few years, which included winning a championship and becoming an Olympian by 20208.
Explaining what he would be looking to achieve in the coming few years, Podziemski said:
"I want to be an All-Star — as soon as I can be — whether that’s with Steph and them here, or it’s when they’re done. I want to do that. I want to be an Olympian in 2028 — definitely something I have my sights on. And I just want to be a household name, somewhere where it can be me and a bunch of other guys winning a championship. That’d be kind of ideal for me." (14:32 onwards)
Podziemski will enter his third year with the Warriors this coming season. He was selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2023 draft and has gradually grown in stature in the last two seasons. Although not yet a household name, the youngster does have the potential to become one soon.
