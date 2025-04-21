Brandon Jennings slams 'weird' LeBron James hate as his wife Savannah James faces unwarranted criticism

LeBron James recently had to defend his wife, Savannah James, from unwarranted criticism from Kevin Gates. From out of nowhere, the rapper said on Instagram on Saturday that he didn’t like the way the social media influencer looked at the LA Lakers superstar. According to Gates, Savannah looks at her husband like a warden who wants “to police” King James.
Former NBA player Brandon Jennings reacted to the latest involving the Jameses:
“The LeBron James hate is getting weird man. The Bronny stuff now the wife!!!
“it’s like people be obsessed. It’s Kind of weird yall”
The criticisms the father and son have faced this season are part of their lives as basketball players. Even former and current NBA players had issues with the younger James’ entry into the pro league. Many thought the former USC guard would not have made it to the NBA if not for his father.
Bronny’s struggles for most of the season only reinforced that belief. It did not help that LeBron James said two years ago that his son was better than some players in the NBA.
However, the shot Kevin Gates threw at Savannah James did not sit well with most NBA fans. Brandon Jennings thought Gates’ comments were “weird.”
King James responded to that swipe by going on Instagram to write:
“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️”
Fans react to Brandon Jennings’ comment about the “hate” LeBron James and his family have been getting
As a former NBA player and podcaster, it did not take long for Brandon Jennings’ tweet to catch the attention of basketball fans. Many promptly reacted to his message on X (formerly Twitter):
Everything LeBron James does is put under the microscope. By extension, what his children and his wife will do will also be highlighted. Some will keep blasting him while others have his back. Brandon Jennings was not the first to comment about what the Jameses are going through and he will not be the last.
Sometimes, the four-time MVP will take the high road like he did against Kevin Gates. On some occasions, he might confront somebody the way he talked to Stephen A. Smith about his son, Bronny James.
Jennings is well aware of what comes with being a celebrity. Many fans will go back and forth with him when he has something to say about LeBron James or any other public figure.
