Brandon Miller vs. Amen Thompson: Wingspan, height, age, stats and more compared

Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson are both expected to be selected near the top of the lottery in the 2023 NBA Draft. The two athletes took different paths to the NBA. Miller suited up for the Alabama Crimson Tide and is considered the top college prospect in this year's draft. Thomspon, meanwhile, played for the City Reapers of the Overtime Elite league.

With both players likely to hear their name called within the first five picks of Thursday's draft, they could find themselves compared to one another for the next decade. Take a look at how the two young talents stack up against one another below.

Brandon Miller: Wingspan, height, age, and stats

Brandon Miller stands at 6'9, however, he has a 7'2 wingspan. Miller is just 20 years old. In his lone season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he established himself as one of the premier talents in college basketball.

Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. He shot 43.0% from the field, 38.4% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Miller was named a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and NABC Freshman of the Year. He was also awarded with the Wayman Tisdale Award as the nation's best freshman.

Amen Thompson: Wingspan, height, age, stats

Amen Thompson stands at 6'5.75, however, he has a 7'0 wingspan. Thompson is also just 20 years old. Along with his twin brother Ausar, Amen bypassed college to join the Overtime Elite league.

The newly formed league pays players a minimum of $100,000 per season as well as a signing bonus. The exact dollar figure the Thompson twins are making is unknown, but they are reportedly making well over the league minimum.

He initially joined Team OTE, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in what should have been his senior year of high school. Thompson played for the City Reapers the following season. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the regular season.

In the postseason, he improved his production, averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. The City Reapers were able to win the league championship, thanks in large part to the Thompson twins.

Will Brandon Miller or Amen Thompson be selected higher?

Brandon Miller is currently projected to be selected as high as second overall and no later than third overall. He joins Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson as the consensus top-three prospects in the draft.

Meanwhile, Amen Thompson is widely considered the fourth-best prospect. He has generally been mocked to the Houston Rockets, who hold the fourth overall pick in the draft.

While there are always curveballs on draft day, Miller should come off the board first.

