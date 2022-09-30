BREAKING: Blake Griffin joins Boston Celtics on 1-year deal after troublesome stint at Brooklyn Nets comes to an end

The Boston Celtics are adding frontcourt health by acquiring former Brooklyn Nets power forward Blake Griffin. With Robert Williams still recovering from knee surgery, Boston’s thin frontline gets a little boost.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news regarding the former slam dunk champion's move to Beantown:

“Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

Griffin played for a season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He was the Nets’ starting center when he first arrived in Brooklyn but slowly lost his spot to LaMarcus Aldridge and eventually to Nic Claxton.

Last season, Griffin was even dropped from the rotation until he was suddenly brought back by head coach Steve Nash out of desperation. The Boston Celtics, Griffin’s new team, were pulverizing the Nets in Game 3 when Nash did something unexpected.

The seldom-used Griffin came alive and gave the Brooklyn Nets a spark. He scored eight points in 8 minutes and played solid defense on Jaylen Brown.

Basketball Reference @bball_ref



The 33-year-old played 82 games in Brooklyn over the last 2 seasons, averaging 7.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.0 APG.



@celtics | #NBA Blake Griffin will head to Boston to join the Celtics for the upcoming season.The 33-year-old played 82 games in Brooklyn over the last 2 seasons, averaging 7.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.0 APG. Blake Griffin will head to Boston to join the Celtics for the upcoming season. The 33-year-old played 82 games in Brooklyn over the last 2 seasons, averaging 7.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.0 APG.@celtics | #NBA https://t.co/secOKOH5pe

Following his unexpectedly solid performance in Game 3, Steve Nash called on Griffin again in Game 4. The veteran, however, couldn’t replicate the same performance and finished with 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in 18 minutes.

The Boston Celtics must have seen something during those last two games that played a factor in signing him.

Fans react to the Boston Celtics' move to sign free agent Blake Griffin

Basketball fans who watched the Boston Celtics’ sweep of the Brooklyn Nets last season probably saw Blake Griffin’s impact. With the news that he’s now playing for the Celtics, most fans see nothing significant in this move.

“He’s washed.”

With training camp underway, it remains to be seen if Griffin will eventually see action once the season starts.

Watch this space for more as the story continues to develop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far