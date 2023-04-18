BREAKING: FIBA bans Russian basketball team from competing in 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

FIBA has released a statement about their stance on letting Russia participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. It has been confirmed that the basketball organization has banned Russia from competing in the 2024 Olympic games due to instigating war against Ukraine.

This was confirmed by TMZ Sports earlier today. With this recent development, it's clear that FIBA will not allow Russia to participate in the qualifying games to determine the finalists for the upcoming Olympic games. Currently, Russia are the highest ranked team in their group, and FIBA has decided to give their place over to Bulgaria.

Last year, Russia was banned from participating in the World Cup by FIFA for the same reason.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will start in July of next year.

