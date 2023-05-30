Breaking: Golden State Warriors' Bob Myers to step down as general manager and president

Following a disappointing second round exit to the Lakers, the Warriors had to address a number of issues heading into the offseason.

After winning a championship in the 2022 Finals, Golden State struggled in returning to their former dominant selves.

But in an unexpected turn, the Warriors will no longer be with Bob Myers next season as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. https://t.co/r9nkqFOETw

After the Dubs were eliminated by the Lakers, there were already rumors going around that Myers was looking to step down. He has been in Golden State's front office for 12 years and was a huge factor in building the dynasty.

Warriors' former general manager Bob Myers' critical role with the franchise

Bob Myers was also the one that drafted Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and acquired Andre Iguodala to build a franchise around. He was also able to acquire Kevin Durant during summer of 2016.

The moves worked for Golden State as they were able to make deep playoff runs and secure four championships. Bob Myers has been seen as one of the key building blocks of the Dubs dynasty, and his hire by owner Joe Lacob was seen as a seminal decision in Golden State's recent history.

