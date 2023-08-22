BREAKING: James Harden fined $100,000 for calling out Daryl Morey publicly

James Harden isn't getting away with his public rant against Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey. The All-Star guard called the Sixers' executive a liar while on tour to China recently. Harden's comments paved the way for an NBA probe on the matter, as the two were rumored to have an illegal handshake deal last summer.

Harden took a significant pay cut last season to return to the Sixers in free agency so they could sign free agents like PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Rumors suggest Morey was prepared to offer him a max deal this offseason. However, Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option, which created a rift between him and Morey. Here's what Harden said about Morey:

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden will be fined $100,000. Here's what Haynes wrote:

"The NBA is fining Sixers star James Harden $100,000 for his recent comments referring to franchise president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” sources tell ESPN."

That's the most money the NBA can issue as a fine from a player.

James Harden reportedly told NBA investigators Daryl Morey promised him a trade after his contract opt-in

James Harden dismissed any rumors of wrongdoing about his potential handshake deal with Daryl Morey that would see him secure a max contract this summer. Harden reportedly told the league investigators that Morey told him he would move him via trade after he opted into his $35.6 million deal.

However, the 76ers haven't moved the needle on a trade thus far, which may have sparked the reaction from Harden's end. The Sixers don't have to trade him until the deadline. They are looking for the best package in return for the former MVP, who arrived at the 2022 trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets.

The LA Clippers are reportedly the only suitor in the market for his services. Harden's response to the investigators seems to be the cause of his fine. The NBA released a statement "indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract."

James Harden publicly admitted he wouldn't play for Daryl Morey's teams again, leading to the league handing him the maximum fine they can to a player for his actions.

